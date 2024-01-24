Blue Lock chapter 249: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 249 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has not announced any breaks. Thus, the upcoming manga chapter should be released as per its release schedule. Fans can read the manga chapter on the K Manga website and application.

The previous chapter saw Buratsata proposing the PIFA president to employ his plans for the upcoming U-20 World Cup. Additionally, the manga chapter also set up the final two matches of the tournament. With that, fans learned the starting lineups for Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 249 release times in all regions

Isagi and Rin as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 249 will be released to fans worldwide on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. However, for Blue Lock fans in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be titled The Beginning.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 249 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday January 30 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday January 30 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday January 30 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday January 30 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday January 30 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 30 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 30 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 31

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 249?

PIFA President as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 249 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform, on both the website and mobile applications. Unfortunately, the manga service is only available in the United States, and until now, no announcements have been made about its availability in other regions.

Meanwhile, manga fans from other regions may have to look for alternatives. They can either purchase a copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine physically or purchase the manga digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 248

Buratsuta as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 248, titled Final Fight, saw Buratsuta explaining how popular BLTV had become. With that, the JFU President hoped for the PIFA President to consider his ideas for the upcoming U-20 football World Cup.

Following that, Noel Noa was seen revealing Bastard Muchen's formation for the match against Paris X Gen. Kiyora and Hiori replaced Yukimiya and Kurona. Additionally, the Master Striker shared that he was planning to aggressively substitute players. So, the benched players needed to make full use of their opportunity.

Right after, the players stepped onto the field where Paris X Gen's formation was revealed. Rin, Shido, Karasu, Zantetsu, Tokimitsu, and Nanase were all part of the starting eleven.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 249?

Paris X Gen team as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 249, titled The Beginning, will most likely see the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen begin. With that, fans might be able to witness how the France team functions while using their double aces system. Additionally, the chapter could give insights into how Charles Chevalier controls the midfield for his defense-cutting passes.

Meanwhile, there also lies the possibility that the upcoming chapter may focus on the Manshine City vs Barcha match as well. With that, fans might learn how Reo Mikage was planning to fire up Nagi Seishiro's ego. If such a development does occur, fans could see Nagi get back to his old form.