Blue Lock chapter 248: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 248 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga hasn't announced any breaks, so the upcoming chapter will be aired as per its release schedule. Fans can read chapter 248 on the K Manga website and application.

The previous chapter saw Nagi and Reo discussing their situation and how they needed to make a change if they wanted to become the best players in the world. Elsewhere, Noel Noa finished his strategy meeting with Bastard Munchen players, soon after which, Ego Jinpachi arrived to explain originality to the players.

Blue Lock chapter 248 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 248, titled Final Fight, will be released to fans worldwide on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. However, for Blue Lock fans in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 248 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday January 23 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday January 23 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday January 23 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday January 23 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday January 23 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 23 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 23 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 24

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 248?

Blue Lock chapter 248 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. Unfortunately, the manga reading service has only been available in the United States until now and hasn't been made available in other regions yet. That said, the service is accessible through its website and application, allowing fans in the US to read the manga by opting for either option.

Meanwhile, fans from other regions may have to look for other options. They can either purchase the manga digitally or buy a physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 247

Blue Lock chapter 247, titled Originality, featured Nagi and Reo dealing with online abuse as both players were repeatedly underperforming. Thus, the duo discussed that they needed to pull up the socks so that they could survive the Neo Egoist League and become part of the Japan U-20 World Cup squad. With that in mind, Nagi asked Reo for a new heat to push him forward.

Elsewhere, Noel Noa finished his strategy meeting with his players, following which Ego Jinpachi arrived to have a small talk with the players. At the beginning of the Neo Egoist League, Ego asked everyone to identify their originality. He explained that a player's originality is their hunger to achieve their goal. With each player having a different goal, Ego hyped them up for their final match against Paris X Gen.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 248

Blue Lock chapter 248 will most likely see the final match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen begin. The chapter may potentially feature the start of Manshine City's match against Barcha. With that, fans can expect to witness two matches together.

Additionally, fans may get a quick look at Noel Noa's plan for the team's final match. With that, the manga will reveal how the Master Striker plans to use players like Hiori Yo, Kiyora Jin, Igarashi Gurimu, and Kurona Ranze in the starting lineup.