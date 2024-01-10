Blue Lock chapter 247: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 247 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has returned from its break and is bound to resume its regular weekly release schedule. Fans can read the upcoming chapter on the K Manga website and application.

The previous chapter revealed the new auction rankings. As per the new rankings, both Reo and Nagi dropped positions. Meanwhile, Ryusei Shido climbed up to fourth, while Barou tied in with Isagi. Following that, the manga revealed Julian Loki's plan and how he wished to use both Rin and Shido against Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock chapter 247 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 247, titled Originality, will be released to fans worldwide on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. However, for manga fans in Japan, the chapter will be released the next day at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 247 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday January 16 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday January 16 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday January 16 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday January 16 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday January 16 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 16 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 17

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 247?

Blue Lock chapter 247 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. Unfortunately, the manga service is only available in the United States and hasn't yet been made available in other regions. However, the service is accessible through its website and application in the US, allowing fans to read the manga by opting for either option.

Meanwhile, fans from other regions may have to either purchase the manga digitally or opt for a physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 246

Blue Lock chapter 246, titled Irregularity and Abnormality, saw Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu having a private training session monitored by Noel Noa. Following that, the chapter revealed the new auction rankings. As per the rankings, Reo and Nagi dropped a few positions. Meanwhile, Sendo and Ryusei climbed up to 13th and 4th positions, respectively. As for Shoei Barou, he tied in with Yoichi Isagi in 2nd place.

After this, the chapter unveiled Julian Loki's plans for PXG's match against Bastard Munchen. While they had played all their matches with either Rin or Shido, Loki wanted PXG to play their final match with both of their aces.

Additionally, the manga revealed that Julian Loki had come to the Neo Egoist League to help 15-year-old Charles Chevalier become a great player who could help him become the best player in the world.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 247?

Blue Lock chapter 247 will most likely see the manga set up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. While the previous chapter showed fans what Julian Loki was planning for the match against the German team, the upcoming chapter could show Noel Noa revealing his starting lineup for the match against Paris X Gen.

Otherwise, there also remains the possibility that fans may get a closer look at some players' training sessions. Given how Reo and Nagi were also conflicted about their next move, the chapter could focus on them as well.