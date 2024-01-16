Blue Lock chapter 247: Nagi and Reo aim to change as Ego Jinpachi's speech sets up Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 247, fans witnessed Reo and Nagi finally deciding to make a change to survive the Neo Egoist League. Elsewhere, Noel Noa instructed his players on the strategy required to win against PXG. That's when Ego Jinpachi made a surprise visit, riling up the Bastard Munchen players.

The previous chapter also revealed the new auction rankings that saw Reo and Nagi's auction values drop, subsequently putting them at risk of losing a spot for the World Cup. Additionally, the chapter saw Julian Loki revealing his plans for PXG's next match against Bastard Munchen. He wanted to play Rin and Shido as double aces.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 247: Ego explains originality to the Blue Lock-ers

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 247 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 247, titled Originality, opened with Reo Mikage reading a storm of abuse for him and Nagi on social media. Given their streak of defeats, fans had begun to believe that Nagi's super goal was a fluke, calling him a one-hit-wonder.

Thus, Reo believed that both he and Nagi needed to make a change. Given their consecutive auction ranking drop, both players were at risk of losing their position in the Japan U-20 World Cup team.

Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 247 (Image via Kodansha)

Even Nagi Seishiro agreed with Reo's advice. He explained that since his one victory against Yoichi Isagi, he had begun to feel something wrong within himself. He no longer felt the heat to win a match. Moreover, his rivals were becoming better with every new match.

Thus, Nagi got fired up and asked Reo for new heat that would push him to become the best player in the world. Seemingly, Reo had a solution for the same.

The manga chapter then switched to the Germany Team Monitor Room, where Noel Noa was ending their strategy meeting. He believed no one remembers second place, so he wanted Bastard Munchen to win the Neo Egoist League and carve their name into history. Right after, Noel proceeded to leave the room and passed the baton to a special guest - Ego Jinpachi.

Ego Jinpachi and Noel Noa as seen in Blue Lock chapter 247 (Image via Kodansha)

Ego Jinpachi immediately began giving his speech about originality. He has asked the players to find their originality during the Neo Egoist League. With each player slowly having created a goal for themselves, Ego explained that their desire to reach their goal was their originality.

It did not matter what their goal was; their hunger to achieve that was what mattered. Hence, Ego asked the Blue Lock players if they were hungry to shine. With that, the Blue Lock manga set up the final Neo Egoist League match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 247

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 247 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 247 set up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen to start in the next chapter. With that, fans can hope to see the starting lineups for the two teams at the beginning of the next chapter. Considering that Hiori Yo was a substitute in the previous match against Ubers, it is to be seen where he gets placed in the new lineup.

Additionally, the manga might reveal what Noel Noa has planned for Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu.