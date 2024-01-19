Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20, titled Necessary Killing, is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television. The English-subtitled version of the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Bilbili, Netflix, Prime Video, and other platforms, following its broadcast in Japan.

In the previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, the elven mage came up with a deliberate plan to capture a Stille bird. Although her plan caused some trouble, she was successful in capturing the bird in the end.

Aside, the episode explored the other teams going about the same business. Considering how the episode ended on a tantalizing end with the elven mage ambushed by a mage, fans can't wait to see how Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 unfolds.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 release date and time for all region

Expand Tweet

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20, titled Necessary Killing, is slated to release on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on NTV in Japan. However, fans can catch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 26 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 26 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 26 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 26 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, January 26 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, January 26 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 26 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, January 26 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 27 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 on the Crunchyroll platform, with a monetary subscription. Aside from Crunchyroll, the episode will be available for streaming on Netflix, Bilibili iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

Recap of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with Frieren reminiscing a moment he shared with Himmel and others. She realizes that every party has different approaches to their journey. Following this, the episode shifts the focus to Fern's group.

After successfully capturing a Stille bird, Fern and Ubel propose to be cautious, because they know that others may try and steal the bird from them. Elsewhere, Frieren devises a strategy with her teammates to try and capture the Stille bird.

She reveals that her "folk magic" can be used to capture birds. However, it wasn't that simple because its range was only 50 centimeters. Yet, she had an idea she wanted to implement. The elfen mage then reveals her plan to Lawine and Kanne.

Ubel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Following this, the episode shifts the focus to Fern's group. Since they already caught the bird, they prioritized hiding. However, while searching for some water, the group gets attacked by Wirbel.

At that moment, they notice a surge of magic coming from the lake. The episode then shows Lawine freezing the entire lake, as per Frieren's instructions. Other candidates felt that the elven mage's group was trying to sabotage the exam.

However, Denken knew that it was a well-thought-out plan. Following this, he and his group (Laufen and Richter) notice several dead mages on trees.

Lawine, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

When Laufen asks why such a dangerous site was chosen for the First Class Mage Exam, Richter informs that it's the way of the council saying that anyone who gets killed in this exam isn't worthy of being a First Class Mage.

However, Denken was completely against this "obsolete" view. Following this, the episode reveals Frieren's grand plan. She had asked Lawine to freeze every pond or lake she could find to limit the water resources for the Stille birds.

Concealing her mana to the bare minimum, the mage waits beside an unfrozen lake and sees a bird come sit atop her shoulder. She then demonstrates her folk magic to capture the bird.

However, Denken senses her mana and leads Laufen to ambush them. The episode ends with Frieren and her party taking on Laufen, while Fern and her group combatting Wirbel and his party.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20?

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Since the latest episode covered chapters 39 and 40, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 will cover the next two chapters from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga.

In other words, fans can expect the elven mage to combat Denken's party and protect the captured Stille bird from getting stolen. On the other hand, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 will also explore Ubel and Wirbel's fight.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.