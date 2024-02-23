Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film brings back the magic with first screening

Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training movie has been the topic of discussion among anime and manga fans. Following its exceptional performance in Japan, international fans have eagerly awaited its global release.

Now that the film is available worldwide, fans are rushing to theaters to experience it firsthand. Moreover, the availability of Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training in various formats, including IMAX, has further heightened excitement among cinephiles seeking top-notch visuals and audio.

While some fans have already had the opportunity to watch the film since its release, others are gearing up for the show this coming weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions that were posted on X.

Disclaimer: This article contains video clips from X which show snippets of the Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film.

Fans show love for Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training during the first screening

Expand Tweet

Fans' most common reaction to the movie was praise for its visually stunning animation. Since the first season, the Demon Slayer series has consistently showcased top-tier animation. There weren’t moments where the animation quality dropped. Therefore, it was no surprise that the majority of viewers loved the film and appreciated its visuals.

Fans who had gone to the theaters were excited and even took snippets of the film, sharing them on various social media websites. Fans were excited to see all the Hashiras come together in this film. The fact that this film is available in IMAX also excited the fanbase, since they wanted to experience some of the best visuals in anime at the very best quality.

Fans loved the Demon Slayer movie that released today (Screengrab via X)

Many fans who had yet to watch the Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film wasted no time in booking their tickets, ensuring a busy weekend for the anime and manga community. However, some fans expressed frustration as not all were able to access the Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film.

Several netizens complained about the lack of theaters screening this film. It seems like certain areas in the US don’t have multiplexes that are screening this film. While the reception was largely positive, there were a few fans who weren’t particularly impressed with what the film had to offer.

Fans are disheartened as some local theaters aren't screening the film (Screengrab via X)

Despite the anticipation built by trailers, some fans expected original content that wouldn’t be shown in the upcoming season. On the other hand, fans knew exactly what the film was all about. Despite that, they didn’t seem to enjoy the film all that much.

As the majority of fans head to theaters over the weekend to watch the Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film, it will be interesting to see if reactions evolve.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.