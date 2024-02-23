Dandadan chapter 142 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

With no changes to its schedule, Dandadan chapter 142 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, February 25, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Until now, the Diorama arc was mostly focused on Zuma and Momo’s progress in accomplishing the quests. However, the latest episode finally showed what was happening outside in the real world.

While Momo and Zuma are facing one of the toughest challenges they recently came across, Okarun and the students of Renjaku High School are getting restless, worrying about their safety. Surprisingly, Okarun has taken a decision, but how this will impact the trapped players will be revealed in the next chapter. Follow along with the article

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 142 release timings for all regions and where to read

Expand Tweet

Given the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 142 will be released globally on Monday, February 25, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 26, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, February 26, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, February 26, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 26, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 26, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 26, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 142

Dandadan chapter 142 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three acclaimed manga reading websites internationally. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan can even read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the move.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 141

Expand Tweet

The recent chapter saw Zuma’s friends willing to go inside the diorama themselves to help their friend escape the cursed confinement quickly. However, Okarun was against this idea, as he believed this would only increase the risk. However, Zuma’s friends were pretty adamant about taking the chance, as they deemed their plan as a last resort.

Surprisingly, Okarun switched to his Turbo Granny mode, and with a leap of faith, he dived into the world of the cursed diorama. Meanwhile, Momo and Zuma were engaged in a battle with another boss character in the game, a giant humanoid serpent like Medusa, while climbing a tower. Despite their best efforts, employing their newfound abilities proved worthless.

The duo tried to use the Dark Knight’s sword they gained after defeating the first boss, but the weapons proved futile. After realizing that she carried all the desserts and candies that could fit in her bag, Momo started eating one after the other to use their abilities. However, the attacks still didn’t leave a dent in the monster.

However, all of a sudden, Momo realized that she could use the attacks strategically, and her plan, at last, worked. The duo finally managed to defeat the beast.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 142

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 142 will see how Okarun manages to survive the diorama’s world, as it is likely that he will lose his powers like Momo did when she arrived. Without his Turbo Granny abilities, he won’t be able to outrun the dangers of the world, and he soon has to catch up with Momo and Zuma. After getting his hands on his gold ball, it can be anticipated that Okarun might become the key to the answers.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.