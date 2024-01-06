Dandadan fan animation makes Science Saru's job easier by bringing Okarun's Turbo Granny mode to life

With Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan series being hailed as one of the best shonen manga of the new generation, fans are certainly excited for the anime adaptation of the same, which is scheduled to air in Fall 2024.

Ever since it began serialization in 2021, Dandadan has captivated fans all over the world with its unique storytelling, top-notch action sequences, and outstanding art style.

While the renowned animation studio Science SARU announced that an anime adaptation of the series was set to premiere in October 2024, some fans on social media took it upon themselves to animate certain action sequences from the manga, which set high expectations for the upcoming anime.

Dandadan gets a stunning fan animation before its anime release in 2024

Dandadan is certainly one of the most highly anticipated anime releases that is currently set to start airing in October 2024. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga, the story for the upcoming anime focuses on the paranormal adventures of two high schoolers, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, aka Okarun.

One of the most interesting and exciting aspects of the upcoming anime that fans cannot wait to get adapted is Okarun's Turbo Granny mode, wherein he gains access to the infamous yokai's immense speed and reflexes. As such, some fans decided to capture the essence of Okarun's abilities in a stunning animation sequence that took the fanbase by storm.

In a short clip uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by user @colinbramer15, Okarun was seen running in his Turbo Granny form. The fan animation perfectly captured his immense speed abilities and garnered a lot of positive compliments from the fanbase, who were enthralled upon seeing the much-awaited sequence come to life.

Fans react to Dandadan fan animation bringing Okarun's Turbo Granny mode to life

Fans praise the Dandadan fan animation (image via Sportskeeda)

Considering that Okarun's Turbo Granny transformation is one of the most enthralling parts of the series, fans are understandably hyped to see it animated on screens. As such, the fan animation that showcased Okarun's speed abilities certainly won over the entire fanbase with its simplistic yet stunning animation, which is worthy of praise.

Dandadan fans heaped a considerable amount of praise and appreciation on the animator who brought Okarun's Turbo Granny form to life. That said, the anticipation for the upcoming anime is certainly evident from the reactions of the fans.

What to expect from the Dandadan anime

Yukinobu Tatsu's hit shonen series has undoubtedly garnered a large fan following in the past few years. The manga has received much praise due to its distinctive style of storytelling, which features some brilliant plot twists and a captivating art style.

The narrative focuses on Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (Okarun), two students whose personalities are worlds apart. While Momo is a cheerful and outgoing high school girl, Okarun has been mostly seen as a socially awkward and reserved boy who has difficulty communicating with others.

One day, after being saved by Momo from being bullied by his classmates, Okarun engaged the former in a conversation regarding the occult, where he revealed that he believes in the existence of aliens. On the other hand, Momo proclaimed that she believes in the existence of ghosts but not aliens, which put the two at a crossroads.

In order to prove their respective beliefs, Okarun agreed to visit a place that was said to be haunted, whereas Momo went to a place that was rumored to have had alien sightings. However, in a surprising turn of events, both end up being partially correct, as they discover the existence of both spirits and aliens.

Following a narrow escape from their respective encounters, the story follows the paranormal adventures of Okarun and Momo as they try to fend off ghosts and aliens in their journey throughout the series. The story also features a romantic subplot between the two, which soon becomes one of the most beloved aspects of the series.