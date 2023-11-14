20th Century Boys fan animation has everyone begging for official adaptation

Naoki Urasawa's 20th Century Boys is one of the manga world's crowning achievements. Following the resounding success of the anime adaptations of Urasawa's acclaimed works, such as Monster and Pluto, the anticipation for another masterpiece looms large.

A fan-crafted tribute animation of 20th Century Boys has sparked a fervor within the community, reigniting the desire for an official anime adaptation. Both Monster and Pluto are available on Netflix, offering enthusiasts 74 and eight episodes, respectively, in both English subtitles and dubbed versions.

20th Century Boys fan animation has reignited the passion for Urasawa's masterpiece

Expand Tweet

A fan-animation tribute video for Urasawa's 20th Century Boys has recently taken the manga and anime community by storm. Created by Twitter user "@jack_anim," with animation provided by "@chicoamariyo," the clip meticulously showcases the major characters from the manga.

The tribute video has garnered 1.3 million views on X. The 35-second-long fan animation has also been uploaded on YouTube, where it currently has 11k views.

Fans expressing their appreciation for Urasawa's works (Image via X)

Fans appreciated the quality of the fan animation (Image via X)

The level of detail exhibited in this tribute video has reignited discussions among fans. The fan animation is so skillfully crafted that many initially mistook it for an official trailer heralding an imminent anime adaptation of 20th Century Boys.

Fans mistake it for an official animation (Image via X)

However, it's important to clarify that the tribute video is a fan creation and not a precursor to an official anime release.

Fans have been vocal in expressing their desire for an anime adaptation of 20th Century Boys. Some have even voiced their surprise at the manga's lack of an anime adaptation, especially considering the widespread acclaim garnered by Naoki Urasawa's other works, notably Pluto and Monster.

The undeniable impact of the Pluto anime, its critical acclaim, and the hope it has inspired for more Urasawa adaptations have set the stage for the anticipation surrounding 20th Century Boys.

Fans expressing the astonishing lack of an anime (Image via X)

As the discussions continue, it appears increasingly likely that the gates are slowly opening for another one of Urasawa's masterpieces to make its mark on the world of anime.

Final thoughts

With the triumphant reception of Urasawa's Pluto anime and the enduring acclaim of Monster, the anticipation for an anime adaptation of 20th Century Boys intensifies. The recent surge in fan engagement following the stunning video tribute might actually be a push toward the anime adaptations of Urasawa's other manga series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.