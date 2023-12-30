Dandadan chapter 135 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 135 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, January 3, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The series's latest installment paid a clever nod to Jumanji through a unique twist in the storyline. However, simultaneously, it startled readers by putting Momo in an unprecedented, leaving her fate in suspense.

Disappointingly, the chapter didn’t see the debut of Zuma, but the plot’s progression becomes more intricate as Momo and Okarun edge closer to uncovering the answers. However, given how chapter 134 concluded, now it is all up to Momo to figure out how she would navigate her way out of the mysterious diorama.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Dandadan chapter 135 release timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

Sticking to its schedule, Dandadan chapter 135 will release this Monday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones are as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 3, 2024 7 am Central Time Friday, January 3, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Friday, January 3, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 3, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 3, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 3, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, January 4, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 135?

Dandadan chapter 135 and all its preceding and latest installments of the manga will be available to read on the websites of Shueisha, MangaPlus, and Viz Media. Manga reading applications like MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+ will also include the latest chapters of the manga for fans who prefer an on-the-move experience.

Besides Dandadan, Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus also boast a plethora of popular manga like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and more.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 134

Despite the old man’s will, Zuma’s friends were adamant about forcing him inside the diorama. The individual was extremely scared of going inside the diorama. Momo stopped the delinquents to learn more about his experience and what happened to him. Ultimately, the old man revealed that he got the diorama as a birthday present from his father when he was a fourth grader.

Expand Tweet

He was instantly teleported inside the diorama when he tried to touch it and got lost in its bizarre mystical realm with no way back to the real world. The old man further revealed that he was stuck inside the diorama for a long time and survived on sweets and by avoiding running into monsters.

One day, he decides to end his life, but he changes his decision after encountering a fellow human being, a teenage girl who also seems lost in the diorama. Since he had never seen a fellow human for so long, he got extremely emotional and rushed to hold her hands. However, as soon as he did, he was teleported back to the real world.

Expand Tweet

It then came to the picture that it was the girl with whom Zuma traded places and revealed that he would destroy and wreck the world within the diorama. The girl explained to Momo and Okarun that all Zuma ever wanted was for everyone at the school to be happy, and he even protected them from people who wanted to sell drugs and do evil things.

When Momo asked why Zuma had the golden ball, one of the delinquents revealed that some mysterious individual entrusted him with the artifact, claiming that he could destroy the world within the diorama.

Since Zuma was stuck for over a week, his accomplices wanted the old man to get inside, which he strongly objected to by swinging his sword frantically. In the chaos, Momo, attempting to move away, accidentally falls onto the diorama and ends up inside it.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 135 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 135 will see how Momo will survive in the mysterious world of the diorama, overrun by cannibalistic and grotesque creatures. Using her Ki, she can easily survive anything, but it is yet to be revealed whether she can access her abilities in the new realm. Given one must have to trade places to go back to the real world, Momo has to find Zuma and uncover a way to get out together,

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates.