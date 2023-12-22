Dandadan chapter 134 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 134 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, December 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Although the latest installment didn’t see Zuma, the person who has Okarun’s golden ball in his possession, it brought some interesting twists to light that have left readers nothing but confused.

As witnessed in chapter 133, instead of Zuma, Okarun and Momo encountered a Diorama, which, much to their surprise, is pretty much alive. As they delve deeper into the mystery, anticipation grows for more revelations to come to light.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 134 release timings for all regions and where to read

With no changes in its schedule, Dandadan chapter 134 will be released this Monday, December 27, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 27, 2023 7 am Central Time Monday, December 27, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Monday, December 27, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 27, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 27, 2023 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, December 27, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, December 28, 2023 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 134

Dandadan chapter 134, as well as all the previous and latest installments of the manga, will be available to read for fans worldwide on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media. Shonen JumpPlus and MangaPlus’ manga reading applications will also feature the latest chapters of the manga for fans who opt for an on-the-move experience.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 133

A living diorama as seen in Dandadan chapter 133 (Image via Yukinobu Tatsu)

After arriving at Zuma’s house, Okarun and Momo found nothing, not even a faint trace of Aura leaking out from the Golden Ball. Momo was utterly frustrated and worried about what would happen next if she and Okarun ran into Zuma.

Given that their experience with Evil Eye continued to haunt them, the duo wished that Zuma wouldn’t turn out to be another menace to deal with. While returning, Momo and Okarun encountered an old man frantically running away from someone who turned out to be a group of delinquents from Ranjaku High School.

While the delinquents were trying to get their hands on the old man by any means, Momo and Okarun tried to reason with them and questioned if they knew Zuma’s whereabouts.

However, the delinquents were adamant about capturing the old man and refrained from answering Momo. Okarun transformed to his Turbo-Granny mode as the intentions of the people he and Momo ran into didn’t seem right. At last, the leader of the group decided to give Momo and Okarun what they needed.

After taking the duo and the old man back to Ranjaku High School, the leader of the delinquents showed them a diorama and revealed that Zuma was inside it. Glancing at the diorama gave the old man nightmares, and he was scared to go inside. It was eventually revealed that Zuma had entered the diorama only after the old man had left it.

So, to bring him back, the leader of the delinquents decided to shove the old man back into the diorama, but he was unwilling to go in, exclaiming he had his fill of that living nightmare.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 134 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 134 will likely see Okarun and Momo switch places with the old man now that they’ve located Zuma. However, given the details that surfaced about the mini world where Zuma is hiding, dealing with him is going to be a challenging task for the duo.

Besides finding Zuma, the chapter is also expected to explore the dynamics of the diorama, revealing how the inanimate model came to life.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dandadan manga and anime as 2023 progresses.