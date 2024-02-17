Dandadan chapter 141 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

With no changes to its schedule, Dandadan chapter 141 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, February 19, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the latest chapter, Momo and Zuma have proved to be another great duo, as despite being strangers, they learned to work in perfect conjunction and have looked out for each other.

Additionally, the duo is hilarious when together, where Momo continues to be cute and hot-tempered while Zuma remains steadfast in his pragmatic approach. With their recent achievement, Zuma and Momo are certain that they could rely on each other.

As the road to escape the diorama is long, the two will navigate the challenges and overcome the obstacles with their newfound partnership. Follow along with the article to learn more about Dandadan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 141 release timings for all regions and where to read

Due to the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 141 will be released worldwide on Monday, February 18, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 19, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, February 19, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, February 19, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 19, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 19, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 19, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 141

Dandadan chapter 141 and all the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus will be available to read on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three acclaimed manga reading websites internationally. Dandadan fans can even read the manga on applications, such as Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, to stay updated with the latest developments in the storyline even while on the move.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 140

Dandadan chapter 140 saw Momo destroying the giant chef puppet after regaining her abilities. However, her triumph over one challenge led to her stumbling into another, where she started drowning in all that sticky and slimy dessert. Momo breathed a sigh of relief after Zuma returned and saved her from her misery.

Surprisingly, Zuma found the gold ball, but much to their worst nightmare, the chef puppet was back on its feet like nothing had happened. Zuma could not activate his abilities, given he used two umbrella weapons in his last fight, which completely drained his energy. As he knew it would take much time to replenish his energy, he threw the ball towards Momo.

Merging her spiritual energy with the gold ball’s power, Momo received a dominating buff, which helped her defeat the puppet in seconds yet again. After completing the latest task, they received a chef card, granting them the ability to use the powers of any desserts they would eat.

Momo also discovered that they could use the powers of the giant knight that appeared in front of the main gate. The two eventually realized they could easily activate and deactivate their abilities at any given time.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 141

Dandadan chapter 141 will see the duo embark on a whole other quest where they are likely to encounter an even more challenging quest. As the diorama arc is not concluding any time soon, the manga will explore the bond between Zuma and Momo. The upcoming chapters will also delve into Zuma’s past, as the character is yet to be unveiled.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dandadan anime and manga as 2024 progresses.