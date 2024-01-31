Dandadan chapter 140 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 140 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The latest installment has indeed enthralled fans as Momo regains her ability to use her powers within the Diorama’s realm. However, how she managed to accomplish that still remains confusing, as she never touched the gold ball.

As seen in the final pages, it was Zuma who finally managed to recover the ball, but there was no sign of him after he got his hands on the artifact. Momo getting her powers back is surely going to pave the road for her and Zuma’s exit out of the Diaorama’s world. However, on the flip side, things might not go as planned, given the twists and turns that define Dandadan.

Dandadan chapter 140 release timings for all regions and where to read

Given the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 140 is scheduled to be released worldwide on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 5, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, February 5, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, February 5, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 5, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 5, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, February 5, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 140

Dandadan chapter 140 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read on Shueisha, MangaPlus, and Viz Media, the three renowned manga reading websites internationally. Dandadan fans can even read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus applications to keep up with the latest developments in the storyline from anywhere in the world.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 139

While barely hanging on to their lives by grabbing onto an enormous florentine, Zuma and Momo managed to accomplish their last challenge. However, before they could even catch their breath, they received their next challenge, which was to find a donut.

Despite finding the dessert, Momo and Zuma were surrounded by the frogs, who were also participants. While fending off the creatures, one of the frogs told Momo that the Danmara wouldn’t let them leave the place.

Suddenly, the frogs cornered her and were about to fall the giant donut that was hanging several feet high, but Zuma made it there in time to save her from getting eliminated. Before the next challenge began, the two managed to spot the gold ball on a macaron.

Much to their fear, a frog was on its way to reach the artifact, so the duo made their way to the macaron without giving a second thought to getting eliminated. Once again, the chef started hitting his roller on the players.

Suddenly, Momo, who finally regained her ability, used her Moe Moe Beam at last, which left a devastating blow, completely obliterating the giant chef.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 140 (speculative)

Given the events that transpired in the recent chapter, it is indeed challenging to speculate what comes next for the duo. The games are designed in a way that no one could easily manage to clear even the first level. Now, Momo breaking the algorithm might spark something that she never expected.

Moreover, Dandadan chapter 140 is expected to shed light on how Momo got her powers back and where did Zuma went after retrieving the gold ball.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.