Dandadan chapter 138 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 138 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. As witnessed in the latest chapter, Zuma was surprised to learn that the diorama was a game, which, upon completion, they could exit eventually.

Additionally, the chapter made another revelation that the reason why Zuma was the only person to access his abilities was due to Okarun’s golden ball he had in his possession. However, it is yet to be revealed if Momo can regain her abilities after holding the artifact.

Currently, the duo has lost the gold ball amidst their new challenge, and to retrieve the artifact, they have to go through an obstacle course. Follow along with the article to learn more about Dandadan chapter 138.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 138 release timings for all regions and where to read

Due to the time difference, Dandadan chapter 138 will be released globally this Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 22, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, January 22, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, January 22, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 22, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 22, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 22, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, January 23, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 138

Dandadan chapter 138 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read on Shueisha, MangaPlus, and Viz Media, the three renowned manga reading websites worldwide.

Fans of the series can even read the manga on MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+ applications to stay updated with the latest chapters of Dandadan with just their handheld devices. Besides Dandadan, the two applications boast a diverse range of manga to cater to different preferences and interests.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 137

The chapter kicked off with Momo getting Zuma’s attention by revealing that she wanted the gold ball, as it belonged to Okarun. However, the latter refrained from returning the artifact after making it clear to the former that he could not destroy the world they were in without using its powers. Zuma further revealed that he was approached by a strange individual who sensed powers within him.

The mysterious person later took Zum to the lost and found, and upon entrusting him with the artifact, he gave him the task of destroying the world within the diorama. Momo was surprised to see that she didn’t encounter any monsters, to which Zuma responded by proclaiming he had eliminated them all.

Zuma was really surprised after learning through Momo that the diorama was a game, and to return to the real world, they had no option but to go through the challenges. After getting above the slippery slant wall, the duo was surprised to see a complex obstacle course. Momo wasn’t afraid as she believed they could get through it if Zuma used his powers.

Much to their fear, the gold ball was lost. They eventually found it between the very obstacle course, leaving them with nothing but to complete the challenge without cheating. Suddenly, Zuma spotted a multitude of frogs donning chef hats moving toward the artifact.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 138 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 138 will pick up from where it left off, resuming Momo and Zuma’s quest to retrieve the gold ball before the frogs get to them. It is anticipated that things might take a drastic turn if the frogs claim the gold ball and turn into gigantic beasts.

In the best-case scenario, Momo is likely to get her hands on the artifact and reclaim her powers, which will help them to complete the challenges swiftly. Given the situation the chapter left the characters in, there are multiple possibilities of what might transpire in Dandadan chapter 138.

However, with the author’s penchant for delivering unexpected twists, fans can only anticipate that the upcoming events might hold even more surprising turn that no one has speculated.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.