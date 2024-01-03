Dandadan chapter 136 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 136 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, January 10, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the beginning of 2024, Dandadan has surprised fans by commencing an enthralling new arc, which is heavily inspired by the iconic 1995 American urban fantasy adventure film, Jumanji, starring the legendary actor, Robin Williams.

However, unlike the board game, Yukinobu Tatsu went with a unique approach, by using a diorama as a catalyst instead of a board game. Momo is still stuck inside the bizarre yet terrifying world of the diorama, and her only potential escape hinges on a fortuitous encounter with Zuma.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 136 release timings for all regions and where to read

With no change in its schedule, Dandadan chapter 136 will be released this Monday, January 10, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Here are the release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions listed below with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 8, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, January 8, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, January 8, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 8, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 8, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 8, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, January 9, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 136

All the preceding and latest installments of the manga, including Dandadan chapter 136, will be made available to read on the websites of MangaPlus, and Shueisha, Viz Media. MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two acclaimed manga reading applications will also include the latest chapters of Dandadan for fans opting for an on-the-move experience.

Besides Dandadan, Shonen Jump+, and MangaPlus have also included an ocean of popular manga series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and more.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 136

Instead of simply teleporting to the world of the strange diorama, Momo arrived falling from the sky and had a helmet and a backpack akin to the old man. Momo safely landed on a giant cookie mushroom and surprisingly a magical scroll and a pen appeared in front of her, welcoming her to the world of Danmara. Momo later received a unique card, and she had no idea what it meant.

She eventually decided to look for the whereabouts of Zuma, as currently, he was her only key to escape the strange world. While exploring her surroundings, Momo was delighted to learn that everything around her was made of sweets that were too delicious. She further discovered so many swords and shields on a weapon rack in front of a huge gate.

After Momo got near a huge sloping area, similar to a dam’s embankment, the magical scroll and the pen again appeared, scribbling “National Border Hill.” On the other side, where Okarun was panicking about the safety of Momo, noticed that a tiny figurine of her was visible on the diorama. He instantly deduced that the diorama is not just a showpiece, but a game.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 136 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 136 will see Momo facing her first challenge, which she has no idea about. Although it is obvious that Momo could face any obstacle, given her heightened spiritual awareness and abilities like psychokinesis, it is yet to be revealed what kind of monsters she will run into. Elsewhere, Okarun, who has finally realized that the diorama is a game, is expected to follow Momo to save her.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.