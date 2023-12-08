Dandadan chapter 132 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 132 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the latest installment, it has become evident that without Rokuro’s help in figuring out who has taken Okarun’s family jewel, Momo couldn’t have made any progress in the mission.

Given the recent revelations, the manga is on its way to introducing a whole new character once again, named Unji Zuma, who has claimed the family jewel from the police station. Surprisingly, Zuma is also a student like Okarun and Momo, but he is not from the school they attend, or at least not a conventional school one might expect, adding an unexpected twist to the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 132 release timings for all regions

Dandadan chapter 132 will be released this Monday, December 12, 2023, at 7:00 am PT in the U.S. with no change in its usual schedule. Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 132 for all regions, with the corresponding timezones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 12, 2023 7 am Central Time Monday, December 12, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Monday, December 12, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 12, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 12, 2023 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, December 12, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, December 13, 2023 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 132?

All the latest chapters of Dandadan will be available exclusively on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three well-acclaimed manga reading websites worldwide.

MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two popular manga reading applications globally, will also include the latest chapters of the manga for fans who opt for an on-the-move experience on their handheld devices. Besides Dandadan, the applications also provide a wide range of manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, One Piece, and more

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 132

Rokuro wasn’t on board to leave his shift at the departmental store, afraid of losing his job. Nevertheless, one of his colleagues stepped in to cover for him. Considering the fact that he owed Momo, Rokuro accepted to help her and eventually used his Nanoskin to shapeshift into a police officer.

However, he couldn’t manage to alter his face, having run out of Nanoskin. After placing the replacement for the beckoning cat, Rokuro moved to the surveillance room and copied all the important data, specifically of the Lost and Found.

Unfortunately, the real officer was on his way to the police station. Momo and Okarun, who were outside at a distance, decided to act like they were in some kind of heated argument just to stall the officer, but he didn’t pay attention to them.

The officer eventually spotted Rokuro getting out of the police station. The latter started throwing punches at the officer and started calling him a thief. Eventually, Rokuro tried to convince the officer to believe that he was Mr. Tanaka from the Kamikoshi station, who tried to contact him, but since he was out patrolling, he entered the police station.

The officer eventually received a phone call, and the person on the other end confirmed that Mr. Tanaka was indeed sent from Kamikoshi station. After leaving the place and reuniting with Momo and Okarun, Rokuro explained that he hacked his phone and used the data inside as his arsenal to fool the officer.

He subsequently unveiled that the person who took Okarun’s family jewel was someone of their own age, a student named Unji Zuma from Renjaku High School.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 132 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 132 will see Okarun and Momo begin their investigation to look for the person named Unji Zuma from Renjaku High School. Since Turbo Granny and Rokuro have already helped Okarun and Momo on their quest, they won’t be tagging along anymore.

Given the initial look at the high school, the duo is likely to face trouble as the school is poised to be filled with delinquents. For Okarun and Momo, dealing with the students of Renjaku High School is going to be a tough job. However, they will do anything to get to the bottom of things.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for the Dandadan manga and anime as 2023 progresses.

