Dandadan chapter 128 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 128 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The latest chapter in the series has finally seen massive progress in Seiko’s plan as they have successfully started drawing the Ombusman’s spirit out of Rin’s body.

All this became possible after Rin managed to muster up courage by confronting the fears and pain that she had endured all these years. However, they still have a long way to go, defending against the enormous horde of Ninomiyas and all the nearby spirits who could potentially destroy the cart. Given how this could hamper the mission, and even put Rin’s life at risk, Momo and others have to work in perfect harmony to save her.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 128 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 128 is scheduled to be dropped this Monday, November 8, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. Fans worldwide can read chapter 127 and all the latest installments of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan exclusively on the websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media.

For readers on the move, the world of Dandadan is just a click away, accessible on MangaPlus and Shone Jump+, two of the most well-acclaimed manga reading applications. The two applications also provide an ocean of manga series online for enthusiasts to explore and immerse themselves in a diverse range of stories and genres.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 128 for all regions, with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Monday, November 8, 4:30 am

Central Time: Monday, November 8, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Monday, November 8, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, November 8, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 8, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, November 8, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Time: Tuesday, November 9, 9 pm

Philippines Standard time: Monday, November 8, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, November 8, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, November 8, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, November 8, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, November 8, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 127

With the Hayashi band’s lead singer being unconscious, the responsibility to keep the show going fell in the hands of Rin, who was unwilling to sing. She eventually revealed her crippling fear that every time she ever tried to sing, she was marred by a haunting altered memory of Mai.

Finally, Rin broke down in tears and exclaimed that there was nothing that she could have done at that time, emphasizing that her primary responsibility during those hours was to take care of her family. She further revealed that her commitment to taking care of her grandma and looking after the house led her to abandon the idea of taking part in the auditions.

Finding this to be an opportunity, Seiko encouraged Rin to channel her pain through her singing, which miraculously caused the Ombusman to leave Rin’s body partially.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 128 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 128 will resume the efforts of Rin, where she will indeed keep the show going while expressing her pain through music. As Seiko and others eventually reach the detour point in time where Mai faced her grim fate, this would see the Ombusman get separated from Rin’s body.

However, given the colossal powers of the Ombusman, things are also likely to get worse for everyone, especially for Rin.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

