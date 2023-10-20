Dandadan chapter 126 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 126 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The latest installment has effectively laid the groundwork for the forthcoming chapter, which promises a complex and intricate exorcism procedure led by Seiko.

The heroes will need to remain vigilant every second of the way as they confront the Ombusman spirit. With tension building and stakes escalating, readers can look forward to an intense and suspenseful chapter as they navigate the intricacies of this challenging spiritual battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Where to read Dandadan chapter 126

Dandadan chapter 126 is set to be released this Monday, October 23, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. Fans can eagerly dive into the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus on the official websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, with global accessibility.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, for readers on the go, fans around the world can conveniently access Dandadan through two renowned manga reading applications: MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+. These platforms make it easy to stay up to date with the latest developments in the series, offering a seamless reading experience for manga enthusiasts.

Dandadan chapter 126 release dates and timings for all regions

See below for the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 126 across the regions, with the respective time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Monday, October 23 7 am Central Time Monday, October 23 9 am Eastern Time Monday, October 23 10 am British Summer Time Monday, October 23 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, October 23 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, October 23 4 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, October 24 1:30 pm Philippines Time Monday, October 23 11 pm Brazil Time Monday, October 23 12 pm Arabia Daylight Time Monday, October 23 7 pm Eastern European Summer Time Monday, October 23 5 pm Mountain Daylight Time Monday, October 23 8 pm

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 125

Expand Tweet

The chapter picks up from where it left off in the previous installment, with Rin standing before a mirror in her room, her eyes filled with tears, lamenting her inability to participate in the Junior Idol competition with Mai and her group. This unfortunate circumstance is because of her overwhelming family responsibility

Rin’s somber reflection was interrupted by the ringing telephone, and on the other end was Mai’s mother, who urgently requested her to perform with her daughter, who froze up and was unwilling to go on stage without her friend.

Following a heartfelt conversation with her bedridden grandmother, who imparted words of wisdom about living life without regrets, Rin decided to heed the request of Mai’s mother and go for the auditions. Tragically, while Mai and her mother rushed to pick up Rin from her house in their car, they were involved in an unfortunate accident and lost their lives,

Expand Tweet

With this information, Seiko uncovered the truth that the Ombusman was indeed Mai’s awakened spirit, hidden within Rin’s body. These spirits, as she explained, were classified as cowards, hiding their presence within their hosts.

Seiko devised a plan to draw out the spirit. She took Rin and the others to a certain audition, revealing that she had already made preparations and crafted an intricate strategy. They arrived at the school, where the famous Hayashi band was waiting for them.

Seiko further explained that once the band started performing, the Ombusman would exit Rin’s body, luring nearby spirits to itself, and would manipulate gravity to crush its host. The performance took place on a moving cart, enabling them to fend off the spirits as they made their way to the original audition venue.

As Seiko revealed, they would take a detour where Mai had met her tragic end. As soon as the band’s performance commenced, all the spirits in the vicinity awakened and converged toward them, setting the stage for an intense and potentially nightmarish encounter.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 126(speculative)

Expand Tweet

As Seiko disclosed, Dandadan chapter 126 will see the plan in action, with Okarun and others shielding the cart until it reaches its destined location. The battle won’t be easy for Rin, but she will be mustering up her courage eventually. Readers can anticipate a high-stakes showdown.

With Hayashi’s band’s performance in full swing, the tension will mount as they attempt to draw out and battle the Ombusman. The chapter promises a mix of thrilling action and emotional depth as the group gets closer to their ultimate goal while facing the malevolent spirits head-on.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.