Dandadan chapter 124 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 124 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on October 9, 2023. Fans were taken by surprise in the latest chapter of the series when a new romantic angle emerged. The twist involves the class president, a character who had been somewhat overlooked earlier but has now become an overnight sensation.

Following the conclusions of the Space Globalist arc a few chapters ago, Dandadan has embarked on a new journey with the class president taking center stage.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 124 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 124 will be released this Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The latest chapter of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus will be available on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media's official websites for fans worldwide.

MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two globally acclaimed manga reading applications, will also include the latest chapters in their massive catalog for fans outside Japan.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 124 across all regions, with their respective time zones:

Pacific Time: Monday, October 9, 4:30 am

Central Time: Monday, October 9, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Monday, October 9, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, October 9, 9 pm

Philippines Standard time: Monday, October 9, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, October 9, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, October 9, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, October 9, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 123

Dandadan chapter 123 picked up from where it left off in the previous installment, continuing Okarun's sudden encounter with the class president, who believed him to be a vampire. The latter eventually surprised the former by revealing that lately, she felt uneasy, as if someone had leaped on her back ever since she picked up the Golden Ball.

A mixture of relief and excitement surged within Okarun as he made his way to the nearby police station. The reason for his visit was to reclaim the Golden Ball, his other "family jewel" that the class president submitted, believing it to be of significant value.

After arriving at the location, both of them were shocked to learn that someone had already claimed it. Despite this setback, Okarun held onto a glimmer of hope, believing that the valuable item might still be waiting for them in the lost and found box.

While heading back, a grotesque creature appeared behind the class president, attacking her all of a sudden. Okarun tried to defeat it, but his attacks passed right through it. He eventually took her to the Ayase residence for help, leaving Momo utterly shocked.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 124 (speculative)

With the release of Dandadan chapter 124, fans can anticipate further revelations, including the identity of the individual who has claimed Okarun's second family jewel. This unexpected turn of events has injected intrigue into the series, leaving readers eagerly awaiting the next installment to uncover the unfolding mysteries and relationships within the story.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

