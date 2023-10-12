Dandadan chapter 125 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 125 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on October 17, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the addition of a new character, Rin, and a deep dive into the emotional backgrounds of the existing characters, Dandadan has masterfully set the stage for a new narrative that fans anticipated after the end of the Space Globalists Arc.

With yet another season that promises to tug at the heartstrings and evoke tears from its audience, the manga is just beginning, embarking on a journey to explore new lores and mysteries surrounding the newly featured character. In the shadow of the upcoming Dandadan chapter 125, secrets await unveiling. Readers are poised for an intriguing storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 125 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 125 will be released this Monday, October , 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The official websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media will be making the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus available for fans worldwide.

MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two globally acclaimed manga reading applications, will also include the latest chapters in their massive catalog for fans outside Japan. Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 125 across the regions, with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time: Monday, October 16, 4:30 am

Central Time: Monday, October 16, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Monday, October 16, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Time: Tuesday, October 17, 9 pm

Philippines Standard time: Monday, October 16, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, October 16, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, October 16, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, October 16, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 124

After encountering Turbo Granny, Rin was utterly shocked as it marked her very first encounter with a talking cat. As she learned more about the entity that had attached itself to Rin, Seiko’s insights revealed it to be an Ombusman, a yokai born from the spirit of a child who had died in infancy.

Seiko went on to explain that the Ombusman could be exorcised if handled with love, but if Rin attempted to distance herself from it, the yokai would eventually crush her. As Seiko struggled to dispel the Yokai, she realized that she needed to uncover more about Rei’s hidden past, as it might be connected to the origins of the yokai.

Reluctantly, Rei broke her silence and revealed a painful secret that she had lost a friend, and she blamed herself for it. The chapter then delved into Rei’s kindergarten days, where she was an introverted and shy but incredibly talented singer recognized by her peers. All her friends had planned to participate in a junior idol competition, and Rei initially agreed to join them.

However, with her single mother working long hours, Rei was left to care for her bedridden grandmother. She had no choice but to withdraw from the competition, a decision that caused everyone, even a friend she held dear, to turn against her, leading to a deep sense of loathing and guilt.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 125 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 125 will begin from where it left off in the previous chapter, revealing the other half of Rei’s past and exploring how she lost her special friend. This will eventually reveal the answer Seiko seeks to identify the origins of the Ombusman. However, how she manages to exorcise the yokai is still a mystery.

Despite Seiko’s simple solution to handle the Ombusman with love, Rei, who was seemingly leading a normal life up till now, finds her supernatural, setting the stage for an intriguing and suspenseful continuation of the story.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

