Dandadan chapter 131 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 131 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the latest installment, Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga took a surprising and intriguing twist, leaving fans eagerly asking for more. It was anticipated that Turbo Granny might get the job done.

However, as things, including technology and investigation, go over Turbo Granny's head, it's a difficult task for her to find out who took Okarun’s family jewel. Rokuro made a startling return, and given his expertise, it is possible that Okarun and Momo would get closer to their quest to unmask who might have taken the family jewel from the Lost and Found with ease.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 131 release timings for all regions and where to read

Sticking to its usual schedule, Dandadan chapter 131 will be released this Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. All the latest chapters of the manga will be available exclusively on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three popular manga reading websites worldwide.

Readers on the move are just a click away from keeping up with the latest developments in the series hassle-free on MangaPlus and Shone Jump+, two of the renowned manga reading applications. Besides Dandadan, the applications also provide an ocean of manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, One Piece, and more.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 131 for all regions, alongside the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 4, 2023 7 am Central Time Monday, December 4, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Monday, December 4, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 4, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 4, 2023 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, December 4, 2023 4 pm Australian Daylight Time Monday, December 4, 2023 1:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 130

Upon arriving at the police station, Okarun and Momo handed Turbo Granny, who had cleverly transformed into a beckoning cat, over to the officer. However, the duo soon realized that it wasn’t an easy job, as they were being thoroughly questioned about the lost property. Okarun was utterly tense while answering the officer’s rapid-fire questions.

However, on the other hand, Momo handled the situation pretty well while keeping her composure intact. Although the officer seemed shady to Okarun and Momo, the duo successfully managed to sneak in Turbo Granny without raising suspicion, and they eventually fled the place without further complications.

After being placed in the Lost and Found room, Turbo Granny started to look around for the family jewel and soon came across the surveillance room. However, being inept at operating even a simple machine, she left the place eventually, failing the mission.

Okarun and Momo realized that the absence of the beckoning cat from the Lost and Found would inevitably raise suspicion, presenting them with yet another issue to contend with. While returning, the three decided to make a stop at a nearby department store. Okarun and Momo were startled to find Rokuro there, working as a part-timer.

As they were confused, Rokuro eventually revealed that his clones abandoned him as he became a pacifist and developed empathy for humans. Suddenly, Momo realized that she could use Rokuro’s help for their cause, deeming that he could do a better job than Turbo Granny.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 131 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 131 will see Rokuro yet again joining forces with Momo to find Okarun’s family jewel. Given the events that transpired during the Space Globalists Arc, Rokuro has nothing but respect for Momo and would help her with everything in his arsenal.

Being an otherworldly humanoid with intelligence that surpasses humankind, finding something by infusing his knowledge with the technology available on earth would be a cakewalk for him to locate anything. However, things are likely to take a drastic turn for Okarun, Momo, Rokuro, and Turbo Granny when they discover the person behind the missing family jewel.

