Dandadan chapter 137 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 137 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. With the release of the latest chapter, the excitement among fans has increased tenfold after the mysterious Zuma Unji finally made his enthralling debut.

As described in the previous chapters, the Zuma looks exactly like Okarun when he switches his Turbo Granny mode. It features two thick vertical stripes across his eyes, an apparent jaw mask with a row of multiple teeth, and a slightly hunched posture.

However, unlike Okarun, Zuma has a unique-looking eyepiece, presumed to give him some advantage while in combat. Momo has just encountered Zuma, who saved her from a colossal giant, so she will finally have her answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 137 release timings for all regions and where to read

Sticking to the schedule, Dandadan chapter 137 will be released this Monday, January 15, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the coming chapter for all regions are listed below with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 15, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, January 15, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, January 15, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 15, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, January 16, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 137?

Dandadan chapter 137 will be available to read on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three acclaimed manga reading websites globally. Fans can even switch to MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+ applications to stay updated with the latest chapters of Dandadan with just their handheld devices for a hassle-free experience.

Besides Dandadan, Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus also boast an ocean of popular manga series, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and more.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 136

After realizing that the diorama is a board game, Okarun stated that Momo was left with no choice but to finish it to make it out. Momo decided to move forward without giving it a second thought, but getting past the slippery slope was challenging. All of a sudden, a giant soldier donning thick steel armor appeared out of nowhere and started attacking Momo.

Despite her efforts, Momo was unable to access her Ki, and she eventually realized that she couldn’t use her magic powers. Suddenly, she was saved by a mysterious boy who wielded two wooden umbrellas, using them as weapons. In a matter of a few seconds, the boy managed to defeat the giant by completely destroying its armor.

This jaw-dropping display of power left Momo speechless. She eventually asked the boy if he knew Zuma Unji's whereabouts. In response, he revealed that she was standing in front of him.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 137 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 137 will likely see Zuma brief Momo about their world and how they could escape. As Zuma entered the diorama to destroy its world from within, as requested by a certain mysterious person shrouded in mystery, he is now poised to collaborate with Momo possibly. Together, they may work to complete the mission and subsequently make their way out.

However, given Momo can’t access her powers, she would be a liability to Zuma on his quest. However, the latter is described as a caring individual who looks out for others in need. He will keep Momo by his side to keep her out of trouble.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2024 progresses.