Dandadan chapter 139 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 139 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The latest installment of the manga has just increased the troubles for Momo and Zuma as their situation becomes more challenging.

The duo is now left with no other option but to play their parts if they want to get through the dessert obstacle course. As seen in the latest chapter, it is not just the frogs that are getting in their way to retrieve the gold ball but a giant mechanical chef who poses a great threat.

The upcoming chapter will see whether Momo and Zuma can retrieve their one-way ticket home or will be stuck in the horrifying diorama world forever.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 139 release timings for all regions and where to read

Expand Tweet

Due to the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 139 will be released worldwide on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. The release dates and timings for the coming chapter for all regions are listed below with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, January 29, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, January 29, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, January 29, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 29, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 29, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, January 29, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 139

Dandadan chapter 139 and all the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga will be available to read on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three acclaimed manga reading websites globally. Fans of the manga can even read the latest chapters on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus applications to stay updated with the latest developments in the storyline from anywhere in the world.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 137

Expand Tweet

After locating the gold ball, Momo and Zuma advanced to recover the artifact before the strange human-sized frogs could get their hands on it/. However, their task wasn’t so simple, given they had to move around from one point to the other whilst warding off the frogs getting in their way and also ensuring that they didn’t fall.

Zuma, who possessed exceptional combat prowess and also had been stuck in the diorama world for almost over a week, successfully got through the frogs without a sweat. Elsewhere, Momo also managed to outsmart the creatures in ways they never saw coming.

Despite losing their powers, the duo gave their all with the focus on their goal of retrieving the artifact. However, all of a sudden, a giant mechanical wooden puppet chef appeared out of nowhere, increasing the difficulty for Momo and Zuma tenfold.

It started hitting with its roller everywhere, which confused Momo at first until Zuma helped her understand that the puppet was playing a version of color tag with them. The pair eventually realized that if they were not touching the dessert the puppet was singing about, things could get worse for them.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 139 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 139 will see Zuma and Momo evade the attacks from the giant puppets by working in perfect tandem. Although it will be pretty difficult for either of them to have knowledge of each and every dessert they come across, the duo has to work as a team. Things can get easier if Momo and Zuma manage to reach the gold ball before the puppet turns them into a shikigami (in the form of origami).

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.