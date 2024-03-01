Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25: Frieren and Fern face the strongest clone

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25, titled A Fatal Vulnerability, was released on March 1, 2024, at 11:20 pm JST on Nippon TV in Japan. The episode delved into Frieren and others strategizing the ways to defeat the elven mage's clone, after learning its potential weakness.

One of the major highlights of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 was Madhouse's cinematic production that brought alive the iconic panels from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's fantasy manga series. Aside, the episode proved how far humanity in Frieren's world has progressed in terms of developing magic.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 highlights: Frieren and others learn the clone's mystery

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 begins with Dunnste reaching the depths of the dungeon to reveal that Edel has forfeited from the exam after being attacked by Sense's clone.

The veteran mage also informs everyone that while the dungeon's clones can imitate how their original counterpart's mind works, they don't have minds of their own. Denken says that they must form a strategy and find out the actual identity of the clone and its summoner.

At that moment in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25, Lawine arrives and reveals that the clones are controlled by a demon called Spiegel that has been around the dungeon since the mythic age.

The mages discuss their strategy in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She knows about this fact because her elder brother, who was a member of the Continental Magic Association's "Advance Party," once raided the dungeon. Lawine further reveals that Spiegel may live inside the treasure chest beyond a giant door.

According to the mage girl, the monster itself is incapable of combat, so if they can beat it, the clones will disappear. However, Denken realizes that the door is protected with a magic spell cast by Frieren's clone. As such, it was almost impenetrable.

Lawine also warns everyone that the clones formed in the dungeon have a habit of gathering in the innermost depths as time goes on. On the other hand, Fern recalls the words spoken by Dunnste earlier, about how the clones only imitate the actions of the target's minds.

Himmel and others, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She surmises that they must also have the same weaknesses as their original counterpart. Following that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 shows Fern unleashing a magic attack at Frieren, who blocks it with a spell.

Denken and others realize that the elven mage's mana detection breaks off for a split second when she casts a spell. While this is a common error a mage apprentice makes, no one expected Frieren to have this flaw.

Therefore, they decide to formulate a strategy based on the elven mage's weakness. Seeing the mages plan strategies, Frieren recalls the times she spent with Himmel and others during her adventure with the hero's party. She tells everyone that there isn't a dungeon that cannot be beaten.

Frieren and Fern fight the clone, while a flashback shows Serie

After discussing the plans, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 then shows Frieren and Fern taking on the former's clone. A flurry of attack sets the stage on fire, as Fern notices how the clone is moving exactly as Frieren said it would.

Frieren knows that the clone will be on the lookout for Fern once its mana detection is broken. As such, she advised her mage apprentice prior to the battle to hide at that exact moment and launch a Zoltraak at the clone.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 reveals that Zoltraak is the quickest to cast. Moreover, Fern has an expertise in it than Frieren, which is why she's the perfect person to decimate the clone. Interestingly, the clone moved exactly as the elven mage anticipated.

Frieren takes on her clone in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 shows a scene from the past, where Frieren is seen giving the ancient mage, Serie, a will from her late master, Flamme. The legendary mage wanted Serie to train the imperial mages of the continent.

According to the letter's content, Flamme had succeeded in realizing her dream of creating a world where everyone could learn magic. Even though Serie didn't want to teach the untalented ones, she commended Flamme's feats.

Serie and Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The ancient mage also felt that a day would come when human beings would surpass elves in magic. She revealed that in the future, an elf might die either by the demon king or a human mage.

After that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 returns to the present, where the elven mage creates an opening for Fern to take a shot at the clone. The episode ends with the mage apprentice casting a Zoltraak at point-blank range at the elven mage's imitation.

