Does Übel have romantic feelings for Land in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End? Explored

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has amassed a sizeable fanbase since the release of the anime adaptation, produced by Madhouse. The animation quality and the overall plot progression captivated viewers from the very first episode.

Among the diverse cast of characters, one that stands out is Übel, introduced in episode 18 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. She is a unique character who seems rather cold and manipulative at first. However, her interactions with Land have piqued fans' interest. Many viewers are curious: Does Übel have romantic feelings for Land? This question has sparked discussion among fans. There is a possibility that Übel is romantically interested in Land.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga chapters.

Taking a look at Übel’s interactions with Land in

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Übel as seen in the anime series (Image via Madhouse)

Übel is the kind of character who rarely shows interest in people. Some might even call her cold and toxic in the way she behaves with certain people. However, she constantly showed interest in Land, which was something that piqued everybody’s interest. This alone, in the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End series, is not reason enough to assume that she has a romantic interest in Land.

On the other hand, Land is aloof and attempts to cut the conversation short anytime he is approached by Übel. However, she constantly followed him and wanted to get to know him better.

Übel is a character who will not pine for someone or show extremely affectionate gestures for the person she likes. Usually, such characters find other ways to express their interests, which can seem rather odd and not romantic to the average person. Keeping this in mind, fans have reason to believe that Übel has romantic feelings for Land.

Expand Tweet

She also showed a great deal of concern for Land when he got injured during the First-Class Mage Exam. Such an interaction wasn’t particularly shown in the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End series. Furthermore, their interaction in the manga also strengthened the theories revolving around their potential romantic involvement.

When Übel was in Land’s village, she followed him around and got him to open up to her. Fans loved that Land was able to confide in her despite his hesitation. Later on, she convinced him to join her on a mission, even though she was clearly instructed not to coerce him in any way.

Expand Tweet

During a mission, they went undercover as a couple, and fans could sense some romantic tension in the air. Their interactions, marked by chivalry from Land and compliments from Übel, hinted at a deeper connection. There were plenty of such moments, and fans are right to think that the two could be romantically involved.

While these moments fueled speculation, neither the manga nor the anime have confirmed Übel’s potential romantic feelings for Land. However, as the series progressed, the two seemed to have gotten along, and their bond seemed to grow stronger by the day.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime releases trailer for 2nd part of First Class Mage Exam arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - What is Sense's ability? Her magic and skills, explained

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27: Serie hosts the final test