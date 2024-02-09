Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime releases trailer for 2nd part of First Class Mage Exam arc

Friday, February 9, 2024 saw the official website for the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series begin streaming a new promotional video for the series. The trailer previews the second stage of the First Class Mage Exam arc, and confirms that this second stage will begin in the 23rd episode airing on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime began its First Class Mage Exam arc with the 17th episode overall, which was originally released in Japan on Friday, January 5, 2024. The release of the episode also marked the start of the series’ second of two planned consecutive cours to compose its first season.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series serves as the official television anime adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series of the same name. The anime premiered with a two-hour special in Japan on Friday, September 29, 2023, and was the first ever television anime series to premiere in NTVs “Kinyo Roadshow” block, typically reserved for feature films.

As mentioned above, the second half of the First Class Mage Exam arc of the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series is set to begin in the 23rd episode overall, airing next Friday, February 16, 2024. A roughly 60-second long trailer previewing the contestants, where they’ll be tested, and what challenges they’ll face was released alongside the news of the start date for the arc’s second half.

Keniichiro Saito is directing the anime series at Madhouse Studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki in charge of the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters, with Evan Call composing the music. The second and current opening theme song for the series is entitled “Hareru,” and is performed by yorushika. The ending theme song is entitled “Anytime Anywhere,” and is performed by milet.

The original Japanese-language version of the series stars Atsumi Tanezaki as the titular protagonist, Nobuhiko Okamato as Himmel, Hiroki Youchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, and Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme. Crunchyroll streams both the original Japanese-language version of the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime as it airs weekly, and is also streaming an English dubbed version with a two-episode delay.

Yamada and Abe’s original manga series launched in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2022, where it is still serialized regularly today. The manga has won several awards over the course of its publication, most notably the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. The anime has been met with similar accolades and praise, both critically and from fans.

