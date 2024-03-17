Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - What is Sense's ability? Her magic and skills, explained

The anime adaptation of Kanehito Yamada's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series took the anime community by storm when it emerged as one of the best and highest-rated anime series of the Fall 2023 season.

It captivated its viewers with an intriguing storyline and an impactful cast of characters who left a lasting impression on the fans and became one of the main reasons behind the anime's overwhelming success.

One of the most prominent characters of the series, named Sense, made her debut in episode 18 of the anime. Since then, viewers have started liking her character, especially due to her unique and versatile magic abilities. As such, some fans have often wondered: What is the full extent of Sense's magic and skills in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Exploring the full extent of Sense's magic and abilities

Expand Tweet

Sense, a first-class mage who served as the proctor of the second stage of the First-Class Mage Exam, has been shown to possess a unique and special magic that allows her to control the length and strength of her hair. As a result, Sense uses her hair as a weapon in her fights.

Sense's hair is infused with multiple layers of magic that allow her to control the strength of each individual strand. Each of these strands is strong enough to cut through rocks and can also be used to impale multiple opponents at once.

Expand Tweet

Given the sheer destructive power possessed by Sense due to her magic-infused hair, she is capable enough to take on several warriors in close combat. That said, considering that her hair is a part of her own body, it can sometimes limit the capabilities of her restrictive magic.

To be able to manipulate each strand of her hair as a deadly weapon to be used in combat, Sense possesses a superhuman level of imagination and visualization ability, which allows her to accomplish just that and more.

Therefore, it can be concluded that Sense is one of the more powerful and reliable mages who is capable enough to cause destruction on an unprecedented scale if she ever chooses to.

Exploring Sense's character in the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime

Sense and Fern as seen in the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime (Image via Madhouse)

Making her official debut in a partial appearance in episode 18 of the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime, Sense was revealed to be a first-class mage and a proctor of the second stage for the First-Class Mage Exam.

After making her full appearance in episode 20 of the anime, Sense's solemn and reserved personality certainly intrigued the viewers. She did not seem like the type of person to speak up much, especially in situations that did not favor her.

Expand Tweet

Sense has also been shown to be a pacifist who chose the format of the exam to be one where the participants would not need to battle against each other. That said, she also had a reputation for being a rather cruel proctor, seeing as to how none of the candidates for the last four exams proctored by her were able to pass.

Her harsh methods were meant to push the candidates to their limits, which ended up working against them in the end.

Related Links:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 (Finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26: Frieren and Fern pass the second test

Frieren manga achieves a new milestone with 7 million copies sold since the anime's premiere