Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 (Finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 release date is slated for March 22, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official site and X account. Following its broadcast, the episode will be globally distributed with English subs on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Muse Asia, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End focused on the aftermath of the second trial of the First Class Mage Exam. Additionally, the episode saw Serie personally conduct the third trial to weed out the unworthy candidates.

Given how the episode ended, fans cannot for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28, which happens to be the season's finale.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 release date and time for all regions

According to the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28, titled It Would Be Embarrassing When We Meet Again, will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST on NTV (Nippon Television) in Japan.

Fans outside Japan can watch the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, March 22 9 am Central Standard Time Friday, March 22 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday, March 22 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 22 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, March 22 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, March 22 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 22 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, March 22 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 23 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime lovers can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on NTV (Nippon Television) in Japan. However, a monetary subscription to the platform is necessary to stream the episode.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 can be streamed on Netflix, Muse Asia, Prime Video, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, and other platforms in selected regions.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 recap

Fern reunites with Stark after the second trial. She tells him about an argument she had with Frieren over her broken staff. The elven mage suggested she get a new one instead of trying to fix it. However, to Fern, it's a prized possession from Heiter.

She also reveals that the upcoming third test will be the final for the First Class Mage Exam. Elsewhere, Kanne consoles Lawine for not qualifying for the third round. Similarly, Denken visits Richter's shop to encourage him and tell him that he will become stronger in three years.

After a while, Frieren visits Richter's shop with Fern's broken staff. She asks him whether he can fix it. Richter looks at the staff and says there's no point in fixing a "trash."

Richter, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

However, while trying to fix it, he realizes that the staff has been meticulously maintained. Meanwhile, Fern continuously sulks over Frieren's words. Yet when she returns home, she finds the staff all fixed up.

Elsewhere, Serie informs Sense that many unworthy candidates have passed the tests thanks to Frieren's participation. As such, it's difficult to gauge their actual potential with normal means. She cannot allow the mages to die later in the battleground.

Therefore, Serie decides to host the third stage herself, where she can peacefully screen the mages. Later, an attendant informs every candidate that Serie will personally interview everyone. Frieren feels that Serie has no intention of letting her and Fern pass the test.

Serie, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She also informs Fern that the ancient mage will probably use her instincts to select the candidates she deems fit as a first-class mage. The episode then shows Serie rejecting several candidates.

Interestingly, she also disqualifies Frieren because she feels the latter cannot "visualize" herself being a first-class mage. Yet before leaving, the elven mage tells Serie that Fern will surpass her expectations.

Fern, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Exactly so, the mage apprentice's answer and demeanor surprises her. The ancient mage, Serie, asks Fern to become her apprentice. However, the latter replies that she's Frieren's student. The episode ends with Serie telling Fern that she has passed the test.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 (speculative)

Serie, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 56 and 57 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 will likely cover the next two or three chapters and conclude the First Class Mage Exam arc.

The finale will probably end with Frieren, Fern, and Stark leaving the Auberst to resume their original quest (finding Aureole in Ende). Fans can expect Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 to conclude in a satisfying manner.

