Frieren: Beyond Journey's End review- Best Madhouse project yet?

The anime community waited with bated breath for the adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's celebrated manga series, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and they weren't disappointed. Produced by Madhouse, the series garnered an incredible response from fans and critics alike.

Not only did the anime mark the resurgence of Madhouse as an esteemed animation studio, but it also successfully created a niche for itself.

With the perfect blend of action, drama, slice-of-life, philosophical, and fantasy elements, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End emerged as a series that answered the perennial question: What happens when a fantasy journey ends?

Whether it's the elven mage Frieren's irresistible desire to seek magical items such as grimoires or mimics, or Fern showcasing her Zoltraak and pouting at Stark, every moment has lent the series its own soul. Undoubtedly, as a fantasy anime, Madhouse brought "perfection" to life in animated form.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End review: Madhouse's incredible production breathes life into the elven mage and her journey

Premiering on September 29, 2023, with a special two-hour-length episode containing the first four episodes, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End offered a cinematic experience to anime enthusiasts, signaling the esteemed animation studio Madhouse's return to the grand stage.

Renowned for producing memorable titles such as One Punch Man, Overlord, Monster, Death Note, and others, the animation studio had disappeared from the limelight for many years. However, the anime adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga presented an opportunity for the studio to demonstrate its capabilities.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The premiere cleared all doubts several fans had about the studio. From soul-touching music to fluidity in animation quality, the premiere of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End offered everything a fan could have asked for.

However, before I begin how Madhouse breathed life into this masterpiece, it's essential to understand the captivating plot of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. The series follows an elven mage named Frieren, who once belonged to the Hero Party that defeated the Demon King and brought prosperity to the land.

Frieren and Fern, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Being an elf, Frieren's biological age vastly differs from that of a human being. As such, when she returns to the land after fifty years, she finds her human companions old, wearied by the time's chariot that runs without care.

The hero Himmel, whom Frieren never cared enough to understand during her journey, dies, and she discovers a self within her that she didn't know existed. Thus, the elven mage embarks on a new journey: to get to know people and human bonds.

Frieren and her hero party, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

During this quest, she promises to grant the wishes of her old companions. That's how she meets Fern, a young girl whom Heiter, the priest from the Hero Party, adopted. The veteran priest requests Frieren take Fern as her mage apprentice.

Similarly, Eisen, the warrior from the Hero Party, asks Frieren to do what she couldn't earlier: understand Himmel. The elven mage discovers that there's a place called Aureole, located in the northernmost region of Ende, where the souls of the departed gather to rest.

Himmel's statue, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

It is revealed that she can find Himmel's soul there. Discovering a new purpose, the elven mage sets off on a new adventure. In this quest, she meets several people and forms bonds. With an interplay of past and present, the narrative accentuates the melancholic elements and the gravity of the elven mage's journey.

Undoubtedly, with Keiichiro Sato as the director and Tomohiro Suzuki as the series composer at Madhouse, every panel from the manga was brought alive with pure ingenuity. Keiichiro-san had earlier contributed to Bocchi the Rock! anime as the director, which also garnered critical acclamation from fans and critics.

Frieren, with her mage apprentice (Image via Madhouse)

At the same time, Reiko Nagasawa, along with Takasemaru and Yuri Fujinaka's assistant, brought color and life to the memorable characters. Whether it's Frieren's simple yet classy design, Himmel's dreamy presence, or Eisen's robust yet mysterious aura, every character got justice in terms of animated design.

Coming to the pacing, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was released in two cours, with 28 episodes in total. The first cour aired 16 episodes, including the two-hour-long premiere containing four episodes, while the second one released the remaining 12 installments to complete a fascinating season.

Frieren and her new party, as seen (Image via Madhouse)

Tomohiro Suzuki and others ensured that the anime followed a strict pace without deviating too much from the narrative. The faithful adaptation covered 60 chapters from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga, ending with the First Class Mage Exam arc.

Skillful blend of action and slice-of-life, the masterstroke by Madhouse

The elven mage, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

One of the highlights of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was the dexterous blend of action and other non-action-based elements. Of course, the original creators of the manga had already laid the foundation. However, the fact that Madhouse Studios came up with storyboards that perfectly reflected the essence of this blend deserves praise.

The premiere episode accentuated this blend when Fern and Frieren faced Zoltraak and unleashed powerful magic to defeat the demon in an otherwise slow-paced episode. The interplay of Frieren's past and present also served as a device for Madhouse to counter the action-heavy elements.

Interestingly, the overwhelming action reached a climax point in episode 25, where Frieren and Fern teamed up to face the elven mage's clone in the Ruins of the Tomb dungeon. Not only did Madhouse incorporate new elements to elevate the fight, but also flourished with exciting animation.

However, that's the least likely reason why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End enamored the audience. Just after this action-heavy episode, the series returned to its normal, slow-paced world to create a familiar sense.

The elven mage embarks on a journey (Image via Madhouse)

Even the final episode contained an action sequence between Frieren and Lernen (Serie's mage apprentice), which perfectly seamed into the slow-paced storyboard. Somehow, this constant blend between these contrasting elements helped to create nostalgia among fans.

Animation complemented by soulful OST

A scenery, seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Madhouse didn't limit themselves while trying to produce the animation for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Several key animators tirelessly worked to produce each episode with eye-popping animation quality. From the lush green valleys, with the wind kissing the grasses, to the rugged stones and buildings, everything had a soul.

However, the animation and art of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End would have been incomplete if it weren't for Evan Call's music. Whenever "Time Flows Ever Onward" played at the beginning of an episode, viewers were transported to Frieren's world to join her on a captivating journey.

A beautiful scenery from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Similarly, whenever "Zoltraak" played in the background of a battle, fans felt their adrenaline rising through the roof. In other words, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End offers a wide variety of OSTs, suited for every fan. Most importantly, these OSTs have complemented the animation quality and background art.

Breathing life into a work of art is always incomplete without soulful music, and this is where Evan Call has truly shone in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Personally, however, the slow-paced tracks are the crowing elements that lend the series its legendary status.

Frieren and her party, as seen (Image via Madhouse)

Additionally, we mustn't forget about the breathtaking cinematography that goes along with the incredible animation and music. Every region in Frieren's world was brought to life through some fabulous cinematography. As a result, Madhouse ensured that the title became a feast for the eyes.

Capturing human emotions, the growth of characters

Sein leaves the party, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

An aspect that makes Frieren: Beyond Journey's End stand out from other fantasy anime is the immaculate development of characters and the portrayal of human emotions. We see Fern's growth, not only as a mage but also as a human being.

At the same time, Madhouse has meticulously presented Frieren's constant growth as a character in terms of expressing emotions. Many readers would agree that the interactions between the elven mage and Himmel, shown as flashbacks, have equally contributed to the former's character.

Himmel puts a ring on Frieren's finger (Image via Madhouse)

Especially the scene where Himmel puts a lotus ring on Frieren's finger, with the church bell ringing in the background, creates magic and elevates their relationship. Similarly, Fern and Stark's special bond reaches perfection during the dance scene in Episode 15.

Interestingly, it's not that only Frieren, Fern, Stark, Himmel, or Sein acted as the spokespersons of this poetry of human emotion in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Minor characters equally contributed to this microcosmic grandeur.

The elven mage, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

For example, Wirt, the late son of Lord Orden, without even appearing in the anime, taught the meaning of valor and sacrifice. Similarly, the ones whom Himmel the hero saved lived to tell their tale. All these little moments made Frieren: Beyond Journey's End an actual masterpiece.

Aspects where Frieren: Beyond Journey's End faltered or created controversy

Frieren throws a flying kiss (Image via Madhouse)

Not every work of art is free from blemishes, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is not an exception. While those "underwhelming" aspects were minimal, they must nonetheless be mentioned. Some fans felt the main narrative for the series wasn't "grand" enough for a fantasy anime.

However, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga series differs a lot from other fantasy stories. As mentioned earlier, the appeal of the series lies in the fact that it tells a story that takes place "after" the main quest is finished. That said, Frieren still has a purpose: to continue Himmel the hero's legacy and seek the Aureole.

There's another aspect that could have been better in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: prolonging some battles. While Madhouse didn't leave any stone unturned in producing Frieren & Fern vs. the Frieren clone in episodes 24 and 25, other fights, such as Ubel vs. Wirbel and Frieren vs. Denken, could have been extended.

However, the most controversial aspect of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was the first opening theme song, Yusha (Hero) by YOASOBI. Several followers felt that even though the song had soul-catching lyrics related to Himmel and Frieren's relationship, the song was too upbeat for a melancholic and slow-paced anime.

Final thoughts

Himmel, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Madhouse Studios has truly surged to the top with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's production. The anime itself sits at the top of MyAnimeList, ahead of Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which currently ranks second.

With breathtaking animation, colorful cinematography, spellbinding background art, and an unforgettable sound score, the anime has truly emerged as perfection in the genre of fantasy anime. As such, we, as the audience, can only marvel at the elven mage's journey beyond the end.

