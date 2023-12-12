Orb: On the Movements of the Earth anime adaptation by Madhouse Studio confirms 2024 release

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, saw the official Twitter account for the upcoming Orb: On the Movements of the Earth anime series announce Madhouse Studios as its animation studio. The latest announcement also informed fans that the show will debut on Japanese broadcast television sometime in 2024.

The news regarding the Orb: On the Movements of the Earth anime series was announced with the release of the first volume of the latest manga from series creator, author, and illustrator Uoto. The original manga series for Orb concluded in April 2022 and was compiled into eight book volumes following its conclusion.

There are currently no confirmed additional details about the Orbs: On the Movements of the Earth anime adaptation available at the time of this article’s writing. Details about the staff, cast members, international release, and information on the opening and ending theme songs are expected to be release sometime in 2024.

Orbs: On the Movements of the Earth anime series set to be animated by Madhouse Studios and premiere in 2024

As mentioned above, it has been officially confirmed that the Orbs: On the Movements of the Earth anime series will be animated by Madhouse Studios and premiere in 2024. Given that the series was announced over a year ago, fans can expect it to premiere sometime in mid-2024.

Unfortunately, there is no additional news on the anime series as of this article's writing. There are also no key visuals or trailers available for the series at the moment. However, given that a release date has been revealed and Madhouse has been attached to the project, fans can expect promotional material to begin releasing sometime in the next few months.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Uoto's original seinen manga series of the same name. The series debuted in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in September 2020, where it was serialized until its conclusion in April 2022. The manga is being published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment in a 2-in-1 omnibus format. Seven Seas describes the story as follows:

"In fifteenth-century Europe, heretics are being burned at the stake. Rafal, a brilliant young man, is expected to enter university at an early age and study the era’s most important field, theology. But Rafal values Reason above all else, which leads him both to the shocking conclusion that the Earth orbits the Sun, and into the hands of the Inquisition!"

It continues:

"A decade later, two members of the Watch Guild, the dour young Oczy and the cynical Gras, find a hidden stone chest that details the secrets of the universe Rafal left behind. Dare they try to change their own stars by selling the heretical texts, or would that only lead to the stake and the fire?"

