5 best 2024 fantasy anime so far (& 5 more that didn't live up to expectations)

Fantasy anime has long served as a popular medium for spinning imaginative tales, with the genre maintaining its hold on audiences through beautiful worlds, unique powers, and formidable quests. During the year 2024, the anime industry released a variety of fantasy series, some instantly becoming fan favorites.
Although several shows soared to new heights, not all works of fantasy anime succeeded in matching the anticipations of watchers. A few fantasy anime series struggled to immerse viewers as hoped, with underdeveloped worlds or predictable plots.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
From Solo Leveling to Delicious in Dungeon, here are the 5 best fantasy anime of 2024 so far
1) Solo Leveling
Solo Leveling tells the captivating story of Sung Jin-Woo, a hunter with a low rank who discovers a special ability to grow stronger in a world filled with monsters and challenging quests. As Jin-Woo explores more dangerous quests, his skills improve in truly amazing ways. The show skillfully combines excitement and mystery, keeping the audiences wanting more each time.
Jin-Woo begins as a weak hunter where survival tests his limits. Delving into this strange new world allows him to find hidden talents and forge unlikely bonds.
2) MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 continues the hilarious and exciting journey of Mash Burnedead, a student at the prestigious Easton Magic Academy. In a world where magic is highly valued, Mash does not have any magical abilities but uses his incredible physical strength to face difficulties.
With its special mix of humor, fantasy, and great fights, MASHLE Season 2 is a really enjoyable show that keeps viewers fully entertained.
3) Delicious in Dungeon
Delicious in Dungeon is a delightful fantasy anime that blends the excitement of an expedition with the culinary delights of a cooking program. In a land where dungeons contain harmful beasts and prized materials, a band of explorers embarks on an appetite-whetting mission to retrieve their missing comrade.
The show serves up a delectable treat of humor, heartwarming scenes, and creative dishes, making it essential viewing for fans of fantasy and food alike.
4) TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 is a fantasy anime that continues Makoto Misumi's captivating tale as he finds himself transported to a magical parallel world filled with creatures and warring groups. With his unique ability to communicate with animals and wield strong magic, Makoto's journey takes surprising turns as he navigates between different powers and battles formidable opponents.
Featuring an intriguing storyline, well-crafted characters, and stunning visuals, TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 proves to be a highlight among fantasy anime in 2024.
5) 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! offers a fresh take on the isekai genre, transporting the main character into a world inspired by otome games.
After being reborn as the antagonist of her favorite game, Catarina Claes finds herself stuck reliving the events of the game over and over. Determined to change her destiny, Catarina embarks on a funny and heartwarming adventure, charming viewers with her lovely personality and hilarious antics.
From The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic to Ao no Exorcist, here are 5 fantasy anime that didn't live up to expectations
1) The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic misses an opportunity with its intriguing starting point, centered around a healer named Haruki. The potential is there for an engaging tale, but the anime fails to deliver in areas like tempo, character development, and anime world setting.
The pacing drags at times, preventing relationships or backstories to reveal themselves as needed. While abilities to fix wounds prove intriguing, greater exploration of this world could have made the difference.
2) Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord disappoints considering its intriguing name. The idea of a strong villainess exploring the RPG world seems fun, but the show struggles with its plot, unpredictable characters, and shallowness.
For these reasons, it doesn't give fans an absorbing story to keep them interested. While the heroine hides her true power, fans hoped to learn more about her motives and how she interacts with the strange world. However, the other characters often change their behaviors for no clear reason. The world also feels thinly developed without much depth.
3) The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer's journey dissatisfies with its uninspiring presentation and customary narrative. The fantasy anime follows Fukuro, an undying explorer revived in a dreamland, aiming to redeem himself. Regrettably, the series presents no new perspective on the genre of otherworldly stories.
Characters stay superficial, and their growth is unfulfilling. Events also unfold predictably. With bolder characterizations and more absorbing plot twists, this underwhelming fantasy anime could have won over skeptical viewers and lived up to its premise.
4) The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash suffers from a lack of compelling storytelling and character development. In the story, Dale hoped to become a skilled animal caretaker, so he embarked on a journey to clean up litter. Unfortunately, the show didn't fully realize this idea's potential. It moved too slowly to hold people's interest, with shallow characters and an unfocused story.
Viewers wanted more excitement and emotion from Dale's experiences. While the concept of improving habitats had merit, bland execution prevented it from achieving what it could have.
5) Ao no Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati-hen
The newest chapter in the Blue Exorcist story, Shimane Illuminati-hen, let down loyal fans with its uneven narrative and shifting personalities. Where past seasons achieved a gripping blend of mystical battles and personal growth, this season struggles to recapture that same charm. The events feel disconnected, and the character development lacks the intricacy that made the series so cherished,
Rin and Yukio's journey, once filled with thrilling demon fights and emotional character arcs, is without much direction. While promising mysterious reveals, the Illuminati plotline introduces mostly flat antagonists and glosses over inner turmoil that fans have come to care about.
Final thoughts
From the adventures of Solo Leveling and comedic brilliance of MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 to mouth-watering delights of Delicious in Dungeon, the best fantasy anime offer captivating stories, memorable characters, and stunning visuals.
However, some fantasy anime have failed to meet expectations set by their intriguing premises. They suffer from weak storytelling, a lack of character development, and a failure to utilize the potential of their fantasy settings.
Nevertheless, whether fans enjoy thrilling battles, heartwarming tales, or comedic escapades, fantasy anime has something for everyone.