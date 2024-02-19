Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7: Makoto reunites with his followers as Hibiki and Mio bid farewell

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7, titled The Audition, was released on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In this latest installment, the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, returns to the Subspace after his time away in Rotsgard.

As Makoto reunites with his followers, he catches up on the reports on the recent investigations from Tomoe. Episode 7 also showcases Mio and Hibiki bidding their sudden farewells. Additionally, two new demihuman races join Makoto's Subspace in this episode's narrative.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 showcases Makoto’s return to the Subspace

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 opening events: Makoto and Shiki return to the Demiplane

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 picks up where the previous episode left off, with protagonist Misumi Makoto returning to his Subspace. However, upon his arrival, he notices an unusual rise in temperature within the Demiplane, sparking his concern.

After entering the city, Makoto discovers that his followers have completed the construction of his new house. Upon going inside, he receives a warm welcome from all his followers, who have eagerly awaited his return from Rotsgard.

Makoto was pleasantly surprised by the delicious soup Mio served during his return banquet. Tomoe reveals that Mio has been working hard to improve her cooking skills for Makoto and that she prepared all the food for him, delighting the protagonist, who praises Mio for her efforts.

Afterward, Mio bids her farewell, promising to prepare even more delicious meals in the future. Ema informs Makoto that Mio is returning to Tsige to continue her cooking classes under an experienced adventurer known for making rare delicacies, referring to Hibiki.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7: Makoto, Tomoe, and Shiki discuss about the recent investigation

After the banquet, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 delves into Makoto holding a meeting with Tomoe and Shiki. During the meeting, Tomoe updates Makoto on her latest findings regarding the Stellar War incident, particularly the battle between Makoto and Sophia, the Dragon Slayer.

Additionally, she recounts her sour encounter with Tomoki Iwahashi, the Hero of the Gritonia Empire.

Tomoe also shares her suspicions about Tomoki's intentions and reveals that, through reading Princess Lily's mind, she learned of the princess's awareness of a weapon called a gun. Upon hearing everything, Makoto advises caution, suggesting that they wait and observe before taking any action.

However, Tomoe informs Makoto that she didn't acquire any information about the Goddess' power or the dragon slayer. Instead, she shares everything she learned about the individual who created Star Lake. Subsequently, Tomoe teases Makoto for being popular among girls at the Academy, which she discovered earlier from Shiki.

In the following scenes, the episode delves into the trio's efforts to understand the cause of the unusual heat in Subspace. Tomoe and Shiki conclude that the misty door causes it that Makoto created, much to his surprise.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7: Mio and Hibiki bid farewell, Shiki faces repercussions for his past actions, Makoto interviews three new demihuman races

The narrative then shifts to Mio and Hibiki's encounter in Tsige, where Hibiki shares the news of her departure due to orders from her superiors. While this news affects Mio as she can no longer continue her lessons with Hibiki, they part ways positively, promising to meet again in the future.

The subsequent scene in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 shifts to show Makoto exploring his Subspace and checking his progress during his absence.

During his meeting with Velen, they discover that the insect-type monster that damaged Mio's kimono in the previous episode resulted from an experiment conducted by Shiki in the past. Much to Shiki's dismay, Makoto lets Mio and Tomoe reprimand him.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 then shows Makoto conducting interviews with three new races to decide whether to allow them to relocate to Subspace. The races being interviewed are the Wing-Kin (recommended by Shiki), the Gorgons (recommended by Tomoe), and the Al-Elemera (recommended by Mio).

While the Wing-Kin and Gorgons pass the interview easily, the Al-Elemera are put on hold due to Ema's interception.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7: Closing events

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7, Makoto discusses the new additions to their Subspace residents with Tomoe and Shiki. Later, Mio brings vege sticks and mayonnaise for Makoto to try, and they all enjoy the food immensely.

The episode concludes with two new immigrant races arriving in Subspace. The concluding scene showcases Makoto's students discussing the return of the Rembrandt sisters to the Academy, speculating whether the sisters' comeback would impact their new instructor in any way.

