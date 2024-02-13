Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6: Tomoki and his party confront Tomoe while friendship blossoms between Mio and Hibiki

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6, titled Becoming a Three-Star Chef, aired on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 11 pm JST. This episode primarily focuses on developments outside of Rotsgard, particularly on the lives of the protagonist, Misumi Makoto's followers, Tomoe and Mio.

In addition to briefly showcasing Makoto's new life as a temporary instructor at the Academy and his newly opened business in Rotsgard, the storyline of episode 6 delves into Tomoe and Lime meeting Tomoki and his followers, as well as Mio and Hibiki crossing paths again.

While the Gratonia Empire’s hero, Tomoki, develops a hostile connection with one of Makoto’s followers, the other follower forms a friendly bond with the Limia Kingdom hero, Hibiki.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 marks new developments in Tomoe and Mio’s lives

Makoto opens his Rotsgard store while receiving several marriage proposals

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 kicks off with Misumi Makoto opening his store at Rotsgard, expanding the Kuzunoha Company’s business beyond Tsige. Despite initial doubts, he hires the Forest Ogre sisters as employees and discusses his plans for running the store.

The narrative then shifts to Makoto struggling with multiple marriage proposals he receives from several academy students.

During a conversation with the Academy’s librarian, Eva, regarding the marriage proposals, she notices a sketch of his parents and inquires about their identity.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6: Tomoki and his party visit Tomoe as hostility grows

The narrative then shifts to Tomoe and Lime Latte, with the latter reporting to the former about the events of the Stellar War. Lime mentions a combat engagement between the dragon slayer Sophia Bulga and the Waterfall Lyca.

He also asks Tomoe if she found any leads on the ring that seals away the goddess' powers.

Although Tomoe has no leads on the ring, she reveals she knows who created the Star Lake. Before Lime can mention that it is Makoto, they are interrupted by unexpected visitors – Gratonia Kingdom’s hero Iwahashi Tomoki and his party.

Their meeting turns sour as Tomoki insists on recruiting Tomoe, leading to a hostile confrontation. Despite Tomoki's persistence, Tomoe refuses, using her formidable powers to send them away with a warning about their behavior.

Subsequently, realizing his own limitations, Lime embarks on a journey to become Tomoe's disciple.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6: Mio and Hibiki meet again and become friends

The narrative then transitions to a scene by the seashore, where Makoto's other follower, Mio, the Black Spider of Calamity, is gathering seaweed to enhance her culinary skills.

Suddenly, Hibiki's guardian spirit, the Silver Wolf Howl, launches an attack on her.

Enraged, Mio prepares to retaliate against Hibiki and her wolf. However, Hibiki's polite and apologetic demeanor impresses Mio, causing her to reconsider her actions.

Eventually, Mio discovers Hibiki's expertise in ingredients and cooking, prompting her to request further instruction as compensation.

As Mio, Hibiki, and their group journey through the forest, they encounter a giant mantis-like monster. Despite Hibiki and her companions attempting to fend off the creature, they find themselves overwhelmed.

Witnessing their situation, Hibiki, haunted by the recent loss of Naval, fears for her friends' lives.

Reluctant to endure another loss, she implores Mio to intervene. Mio swiftly dispatches the monster, but in the process, her beloved kimono, admired by Makoto, gets damaged. To repair it promptly, Mio renders the others unconscious and carries them back to Tsige.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6: Closing scenes

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6, the action transitions to Tsige, where Mio and Velen strike a deal with Hibiki's group. They agree to provide new equipment in exchange for Hibiki's culinary guidance to improve Mio's cooking skills.

Additionally, they pledge to assist Hibiki's group in enhancing their combat abilities. Thus, Hibiki embarks on the task of teaching Mio to cook miso soup, which also helps strengthen their bond and blossoms their friendship.

Meanwhile, the scene shifts back to Rotsgard, where Makoto and Shiki enjoy their usual meal at the Gotetsu Restaurant. Shiki updates Makoto on the reports Tomoe is preparing regarding recent developments.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Makoto teleports to Tsige. As he arrives and begins to move, he is startled by something he observes in his surroundings, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the revelation in the next installment.

