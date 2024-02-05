Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5: Makoto’s life as an instructor begins while his enemy’s identity is revealed

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5, titled The Lesson Will Now Begin, was released on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode has generated significant excitement in the fandom as the protagonist embarks on his role as an instructor at the Academy and acquires new disciples. This plot development highlights the protagonist's progression towards his goal of establishing a shop in a hyuman town and finally launching his business.

Furthermore, the episode also unveils the identity of the individual responsible for the assassination attempt during the instructor entrance exam.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 showcases Makoto starting his life as a Rotsgard teacher and marks the onset of his business

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 opening events: Makoto begins his life as Rotsgard Academy's temporary instructor

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 continues the story from the previous installment, with the protagonist Misumi Makoto embarking on a new life as a part-time teacher at Rotsgard Academy. The episode unfolds as Makoto finally acquires the right to open his store in the hyuman city.

Before heading to the Academy, Makoto and his companion Shiki pay a visit to Luria at the Gotetsu Restaurant and enjoy a satisfying meal. However, Luria's admirer, Ilumgand, lurking in the shadows, keeps a watchful eye on them. Thereafter, he is approached by a mysterious girl who identifies herself as a student at the academy.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5: Makoto and Shiki visit the Academy

After their visit to the restaurant, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 delves into Makoto and Shiki's visit to the Academy. There, Makoto is briefed on the rules, regulations, and payment system before commencing his role as a tutor.

Bright, a full-time lecturer at the Academy, introduces himself to the protagonist during his overview meeting. They engage in a brief conversation about Makoto's plans for conducting his classes. Bright also tells him that he’d refer 10 of his students to Makoto if they express interest in his teaching methods.

In the following scenes, the episode focuses on Makoto's visit to the Academy's library, where he encounters the librarian, Eva. To Makoto's surprise, Eva addresses him by name, even though he never introduced himself.

This catches the protagonist off-guard. She reveals that she learned about him from the entrance exam proctor and discloses that she is Luria's elder sister from the Gotetsu Restaurant, a place frequented by Makoto and Shiki.

The subsequent scene in the isekai anime briefly depicts Makoto’s follower, Mio, on her quest to improve her cooking skills, attending lessons in a restaurant's kitchen.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5: Makoto begins his first class at Rotsgard

The storyline transitions to one week after Makoto's meeting at the Academy, where he conducts his inaugural lecture.

Noticing the initial lack of enthusiasm from his students, largely due to his appearance, Makoto endeavors to make a positive impression and garner disciples. To achieve this, he showcases his formidable strength by engaging in a sparring match with Shiki. The students are left awestruck by the overwhelming display of power, and many express their desire to discontinue.

Nevertheless, five of them grow increasingly impressed and opt to continue attending Makoto's lessons. His students consist of Mithra Casper, Daena Severus, Abelia Hopleys, Izumo Kusakabe, and Jin Rohan.

Makoto initiates his lessons with them, engaging in real-life combat situations to push them to their limits and enhance their physical strengths and magical abilities.

The subsequent scene shifts to depict Tomoe conducting an investigation into the events of the Stellar War. Engaging in a conversation with a soldier who witnessed the battle, she inquires about the Star Lake.

The soldier reveals the presence of a sorcerer dressed in blue and red. However, upon delving into the soldier's memories, Tomoe seemingly reaches a revelation that greatly amuses her. She mentions that her "Young Master" (presumably Makoto) always finds ways to entertain her.

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5, the narrative further highlights Ilumgand's recent strength enhancement, hinting at the magical medicine he received from the mysterious individual as a potential cause for his sudden growth.

Subsequently, Ilumgand encounters Makoto and Shiki in the Academy hallway, leading him to speculate whether the two are instructors at the Academy.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5: Concluding events

The episode concludes by unveiling the identity of the person responsible for the assassin situation during the instructor entrance exam. The perpetrator is disclosed to be the full-time instructor, Bright, whom Makoto had encountered earlier at the Academy.

This new antagonist persists in targeting Makoto, instructing the hired assassin to get rid of the new part-time teacher at once.

