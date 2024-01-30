Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 is set to release on Monday, February 5, 2024. The fourth installment of the season aired on Monday, January 29, 2024.

In the latest episode, the narrative focuses on Makoto, as he and his follower Shiki make their way to the Rotsgard Academy. The narrative also highlights protagonist Misumi Makoto's adventures, as he appears for the entrance exam to become a teacher at the academy.

Given the recent developments in Makoto's life, fans eagerly look forward to Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5. The upcoming episode is anticipated to delve deeper into Makoto's journey as a temporary teacher at the academy and potentially showcase the challenges Makoto may encounter during his tenure at the academy.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 is scheduled for broadcast on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the next installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will also be available on various streaming platforms about an hour after its release on TV.

The timings for the release of episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 5 6:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 5 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 5 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 5 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, February 5 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 5 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 5 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 5 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5

Makoto and Shiki in episode 4 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 5.

Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Fans in these regions can watch the show on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One. However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 4

The previous episode of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy, titled Why am I a Teacher?!, marks the beginning of Misumi Makoto's life as an instructor at the Rotsgard Academy. The narrative of the episode focuses on Makoto's journey through the teacher's entrance exam, portraying the challenges he faces to become the first contestant who successfully passes the exam by collecting orbs of all three colors.

The narrative also introduces an assassin situation during the exam to hinder the examination process. The closing scenes of episode 4 feature a conversation between the exam instructor and another blue-haired woman, providing further insights into this development and leaving fans curious about the identity of the individual behind this incident.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5

Makoto as seen in season 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5 is expected to explore the isekai protagonist Makoto's experiences at the academy as he begins his life as a temporary instructor, providing viewers with a closer look at this new chapter in his life.

The closing scene of the previous episode hints at the involvement of an individual who opposes the hiring of new instructors, setting the stage for potential challenges that Makoto may confront in the future narrative.

Furthermore, there is a possibility for the upcoming episode to shed more light on the identity of the individual linked to the earlier assassination incident.

