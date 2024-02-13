Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 is scheduled for release on Monday, February 19, 2024. The season's sixth installment, Becoming a Three-star Chef, aired on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The latest episode briefly highlights Misumi Makoto's new life as a temporary instructor at Rostgard Academy. However, the main narrative focus is on Makoto's followers, Tomoe and Mio, and their encounters with the heroes Tomoki and Hibiki, respectively. The closing scenes depict Makoto's return to Tsige, setting the stage for the upcoming episode.

With these intriguing developments, anticipation is high for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7, titled New Member Audition, which is poised to explore Makoto's reunion with his friends and followers in Tsige. Additionally, viewers can anticipate Makoto's encounter with Hibiki in the upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST. International fans can access the subtitled English version of the seventh installment earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will also be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 19 6 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 19 8 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 19 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 19 2 pm Central European Time Monday, February 19 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 19 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 19 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 19 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7

Season 2 episode 7 release date as per the anime's official Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this anime outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming seventh episode of the series.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6

Makoto at his new Rotsgard store (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6, the narrative briefly showcases the isekai's protagonist, Misumi Makoto, finally opening his store in Rotsgard and extending his business to the hyuman realms.

The narrative then shifts the focus to Makoto's followers, Tomoe and Mio, highlighting their encounters with the two heroes. Tomoe's encounter with Gratonia Kingdom's hero, Iwatashi Tomoki, takes a sour turn.

Tomoki and his party in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, Mio's initial hostile encounter with Limia Kingdom's hero, Otonashi Hibiki, evolves into a positive connection as they bond through mutual exchange. Hibiki takes on the role of Mio’s cooking instructor, while Mio pledges to provide Hibiki and her party with strong weaponry and assistance in strengthening their combat abilities.

The episode concludes with Makoto returning to Tsige to check on his subordinates and their current situation.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7

Mio and Hibiki in episode 6 (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the recent plot developments involving Makoto's two followers and the two heroes, the narrative of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 is set to explore the isekai protagonist's dynamic with these characters further.

With Makoto finally returning to Tsige, fans can expect the upcoming episode to center around Makoto's reunion with his companions and followers. Moreover, given that Hibiki and her party are currently in Tsige, the next installment may finally feature an encounter between Makoto and Hibiki.