Is Solo Leveling an Isekai? the series' genre Explained

Ever since its premiere, Solo Leveling anime has managed to excite fans worldwide. While they have begun to love the series, many of them have been confused about its genre.

The series, similar to several other isekai anime, has portals that connect the protagonist's world to another world. Does that make it an isekai anime?

When one looks up its genre, it does say that it is an action-fantasy anime. Does that mean it is not an isekai anime? If so, what is the differentiating factor that exempts Solo Leveling from being classified as an isekai series?

Is Solo Leveling an Isekai anime?

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

No, Solo Leveling anime is not an isekai series. Despite the isekai-like elements, the series is only an action-fantasy anime and does not qualify as an isekai anime. This is because it majorly focuses on the protagonist's world rather than the other world.

Isekai anime are generally classified into four categories - Portal-Quests, Immersion, Intrusion, and Liminal. Portal-Quest are Isekai anime that sees the protagonist travel to another world to begin their journey. Immersion are Isekai anime that sees the protagonist get transferred to another world with no means of return.

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Intrusion are basically anime with a Reverse-Isekai scenario. The characters and elements from another world enter the regular world. Lastly, Liminal Isekai anime are those that see characters from both regular and other worlds crossover to each other's worlds.

Considering that Solo Leveling anime sees characters from both the regular world and another world go into each other's worlds through portals called Gates, it does seem close to a Liminal isekai anime.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, Solo Leveling is not an isekai series because the majority of the story takes place in the regular world itself, i.e., the origin place of the protagonist.

When the dungeon monsters do enter the regular world, the Hunters try their best to immediately kill them. Meanwhile, whenever the Hunters enter a Gate to a dungeon, they are required to return from the alternate dimension within seven days to prevent a dungeon break.

The Instant Dungeon boss as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, the protagonist and the other human characters never truly want to go to a dungeon. The only reason they go to such a location is to prevent dungeon breaks and extract a mineral that has become significant in the regular world.

Fans should also note that the characters from both worlds are hostile against each other. If one looks at any Isekai anime, the characters from the two worlds often interact with each other, share resources, and end up becoming friends.

Hunters as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, from the first few episodes of the Solo Leveling anime, it has become very clear that neither the Hunters nor the dungeon monsters have any intention of interacting with one another or creating any form of companionship with each other.

Hence, similar to many action-fantasy anime, the new manhwa-based anime is simply focused on the protagonist and the Hunters' quest to save humanity from life-threatening monsters.