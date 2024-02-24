The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8: Rose's origins revealed as Usato and co head to war

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 was officially released on Friday, February 23, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the dark horse Winter 2024 anime series. While fans were unsure of what to expect given how the previous episode ended, a deep dive into Rose’s past was likely towards the bottom of their list of predictions.

Nevertheless, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 truly shocked viewers by deciding to reveal the origins of Rose as protagonist Ken Usato and fans know her. While fans don’t get the full story in episode 8, the installment clearly sets up the devastating loss of life which continues to affect Rose even five years later.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 sees Rose’s origins and motivations finally elaborated on

Brief episode recap

Usato, Kazuki, and Inukami take a backseat to Rose in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 (Image via Studio Add, Shinei Animation)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 begins with a focus on Orga and Ururu Fleur and the rest of the Rescue Team, lamenting how far they have to travel for battle. Ken Usato was then seen asking Rose what the demons look like, with her describing them as demihumans that look like humans with horns on their head. She then stresses that even the lower level soldiers possess more mana and strength than the average human.

She asks him if he’s scared, to which he says he knows someone even scarier so he’s fine (meaning Rose herself). She then calls him a monster in return, complimenting his growth. Usato then takes a jab at her expecting a reaction, but she gives none, instead shown to be contemplating her dead allies before reaching at the wound on her right eye.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 then began a flashback to five years earlier, where Rose was a Battalion Commander of the Llinger Knights. King Llinger then tells Rose and Siglis that the demons have been seen nearby. He adds that while there have been no attacks yet, it’s only a matter of time, so they’ll assign guards to merchants who will be traveling in the area.

Rose is revealed to have been a former batallion commander in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

However, he emphasizes the need to avoid conflict with them given their inherent strength advantage over humans. Siglis then asks Rose what he thinks the demons are up to, suggesting they could be preparing to invade to which Rose agrees. Siglis says he’ll ensure his troops are ready to move at any time, while Rose ponders doing the same as one of her soldiers approaches her.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 then sees the soldier point out how serious this is, to which Rose hits and berates her for eavesdropping on meetings she wasn’t invited to. Returning to what is contemporarily the Rescue Team headquarters, they both agree that the demons can’t be up to anything good as the soldier is introduced as Aul.

Rose warns her not to underestimate the demons, deciding that she’ll oversee today’s training for fear of Aul and the others growing soft. Aul, who is then introduced as Deputy Commander of Rose’s squad, is berated by the others for doing something to force Rose’s hand here. They even accuse her of dragging them into the mud with her as she begs Rose for help, who ignores her.

Aul and Rose's relationship as seen in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 seemingly sets up the latter's change following the former's death (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 then cuts to one week later, where King Llinger informs Rose that they seem to be attacking monsters in the Kingdom’s territory. He adds that it’s a highly trained group of soldiers, which Rose calls suspicious. The King asks her to investigate with force if needed, to which she promises to produce results.

She then informs her team of their mission later that night, revealing that the enemy force numbers 10 to 30 men. Rose also says she’ll be joining them on this mission, which greatly improves their morale. Rose and her squad then head out the next day, finding nothing on their first day and deciding to travel to the western edge of the forest they’re scouting on foot.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 then saw Rose take first watch as the others went to sleep. Aul, however, couldn’t sleep, and instead asked Rose why she was chosen as her Deputy Commander. She essentially answered that she sees Aul as a future leader of this unit specifically, which Aul initially rejects.

Aul and Rose's relationship serves as something of a mirror to Rose and Usato's given The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

Aul then muses on how stubborn she is and how she doesn’t follow orders she doesn’t like, until she met Rose. Aul then says that meeting Rose changed her perspective, and that she didn’t want Rose to get the better of her at first (much like Usato later would feel). She adds that Rose never gave up on her, which annoyed her to no end but also made her happy. She adds that everyone in their unit feels similarly, saying Rose understands them the best.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 then sees Aul say Rose is the only one who can lead their unit, which clearly moves her. However, she responds by flicking Aul in the head with healing magic before asking if she thinks she’d pass command to someone who isn’t worthy. She then reveals she chose Aul with confidence because of how stubborn she is, and how she always looks forward, calling this mentality a stable foundation for the others.

This strikes a chord with Aul, who continues chatting with Rose briefly before she goes to sleep, telling the others to go to sleep as well. This reveals that the entire unit was awake and heard their conversation, affirming to Aul that they love her and would accept her as their leader. The episode then suddenly cuts to the next day, where Rose and co find a bloodied area with signs of a struggle.

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 sees the group question the demons’ motives, when they suddenly hear the cry of an animal nearby. They find a group of demons abducting various animals, when they’re suddenly noticed despite their stealth. Rose tells the others to lie in wait as she approaches who appears to be the leader of the demons, asking them what they’re up to.

The leader says he doesn’t care for this mission, but adds that he had no choice for the benefits it will bring later. He refuses to reveal their plans, prompting Rose to say they can avoid conflict if he and the other demons return home quietly. He responds that they can’t be left alive now that they’ve seen what they’re up to, prompting Rose to put Aul in command of the others while she deals with the demons’ leader.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 sees the fight between the two groups begin, with the demon leader using wind magic. While Rose shocks him with her speed and strength, she’s unable to land a good hit and is also taking damage. She decides to pursue the retreating leader while leaving the others behind. The episode ends with the leader, Nero Argence, recognizing Rose as a worthy opponent due to her healing magic.

In review

Expand Tweet

Despite its focus being totally unexpected, the installment’s decision to reveal Rose’s origins is an incredibly welcome one. The episode instantly bonds fans with Rose’s second-in-command Aul, who is clearly the main factor in both making her who she is contemporarily and her affection for and concern over Usato.

Likewise, both their relationship and Rose’s relationship with her unit at large feel incredibly organic from The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8’s start, which is a notable achievement in and of itself. While it remains to be seen if the series sticks the landing with respect to Rose’s character development, it seems all but certain that this will be the case.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 is a memorable and exciting entry in the series, suggesting that the upcoming focus on the contemporary war will comprise the final episodes of season 1. While fans have some backstory to get through before getting to the action, it’ll undoubtedly be an enjoyable route which deepens the overall viewing experience.

Be sure to keep up with all The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic franchise news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.