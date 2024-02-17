The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the war all but guaranteed to begin in the next episode, fans are incredibly excited to see just how the series will approach such a large-scale arc.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 set to officially begin the war with the Demon Lord

Release date and time, where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, February 24, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024

Episode 7 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 began with Usato looking for the fox girl who gave him the vision in the last episode, but was unsuccessful in finding her. He then ran into Rose, who informed him of the Demon Lord army’s impending arrival. Usato then told Rose about the girl, who told him that she suddenly showed up in the kingdom 2 years ago. She also told him that she’s heard of “beastkin” who can see the future called Oracles of Time.

Rose then reported to the King, who in turn met with his daughter, then Inukami and Kazuki about the situation. Kazuki then visited Usato, who was unable to sleep, and told him how he was afraid of going into battle. He then asked Usato how he felt about it, being shocked to hear that Usato was confident in going in order to save people’s lives, including Kazuki’s. Usato then went to bed after Kazuki left, but Inukami then appeared to briefly chat with him as well.

The episode then saw all of the Kingdom’s forces beginning preparations for war the next day. This included Orga and Ururu arriving at Rescue Team headquarters. Rose then called for Usato, where she warned him of the dangers of battle and to choose who to heal shrewdly. She then gave him an official Rescue Team uniform for battle. The episode ended with Usato affirming his desire to save everyone, including himself, and Rose implicitly approving.

What to expect (speculative)

With the next episode set to begin the coming war, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 should begin with a brief focus on the mobilization of the Kingdom’s forces. By the midway point of the episode, fans should be on the battlefield with the Demon Lord’s army approaching.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 should then focus on Inukami and Kazuki for a bit, with the two likely to be a part of the vanguard. The pair will likely deal with some low-level fodder very easily, but run into trouble against the more powerful leaders of the enemy army to close out the installment.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.