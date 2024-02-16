The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime releases new PV for climactic war arc

Friday, February 16, 2024 saw the staff of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime series reveal the show’s third promotional video, which was roughly a minute long. The video previews the series’ story as it progresses towards the coming battle with the Demon Lord’s army, the build for which began in last week’s episode (the sixth overall for the series).

The trailer for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime focuses mainly on central protagonist Ken Usato, and the warning of the future he was given by a yet-named supporting character. Scenes from the coming war arc are also shown, including a shot of Usato going toe-to-toe with what appears to be one of the strongest soldiers in the Demon Lord’s army.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kurokata and illustrator KeG’s original light novel series of the same name. The story originally began serialization as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website by Kurokata, and is still ongoing in this format today.

Unfortunately, there’s not much to be gleaned from the latest trailer for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime beyond what was discussed above. Suzune Inukami and Kazuki Ryusen’s opponents for the coming battle aren’t shown in the trailer, and Usato’s brutish teacher and leader Rose is also absent from the trailer, save for a brief line at the end. Thankfully, with the arc beginning today in the seventh episode for the series, fans should know this soon.

Takahide Ogata is directing the anime at Studio Add and Shinei Animation. Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of series scripts, and Kenji Tanabe is designing the characters. Elements Garden (Hitoshi Fujima and Seima Kondo) are composing the music for the series. The opening theme song “Cure” is performed by waterweed, while the ending theme song “Green Jade” is performed by ChouCho.

The series begins when Usato, Inumaki, and Kazuki are on their way home when all three are swallowed up by a magic circle, transporting them to another world. It’s revealed here that only Kazuki and Inukami were meant to be summoned, with Usato being collateral damage. However, when Usato discovers he has the incredibly rare healing magic, he’s abducted by a woman named Rose and turned into the second most powerful healer behind her.

While the original web novel is still ongoing, the light novels concluded serialization on March 25, 2020, exactly four years to the day after beginning serialization. However, a sequel light novel entitled The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Returns began in December 2023.

