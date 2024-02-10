The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the Demon Lord’s army beginning their assault on the kingdom, Usato and co will likely spend next episode making the final preparations they need to for the coming war.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 set to focus on Usato and his determination to change the future

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, February 17, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 began with Usato and Inukami meeting with the king after they were found. Their field training was also rescheduled due to their going missing. Rose and Siglis then met with the king as Kazuki and Princess Celia met up with Usato and Inukami. The king then revealed to Rose and Siglis that the Demon Lord’s army was moving. It was revealed Rose once led troops, but felt responsible for their deaths and retired.

Rose also revealed that she developed Usato into a subordinate who won’t die out of a desire to not be responsible for her subordinate’s deaths again. Rose then went to scout the location of the Demon Lord’s army, leaving Usato with a letter to drop off. Perspective then shifted to the Demon Lord’s army, where Rose destroyed the bridge the group was building. She was then recognized as Rose by the female commander of the Demon Lord’s army building the bridge.

Usato then delivered a letter from Rose to Ururu Fleur and her brother Orga when they were all called to heal three people. Orgo gave Usato advice as he panicked and thought about the coming war, which helped calm him. Orga then told Ururu that the letter from Rose was to prepare for war after Usato left. The episode ended with Usato being given a vision of war by the fox girl from earlier episodes, where Kazuki and Inukami were killed by the Black Knight.

What to expect (speculative)

With war on the horizon, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 will likely be the final buildup episode to this conflict, setting up the last third of the season to be action-packed. Likewise, the coming installment should first focus on elaborating on Usato’s visions, and explaining who the girl who gave them to him is.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 7 should also see Rose return to the kingdom, likely meeting with Usato, Orga, and Ururu all at once upon her return. This will likely lead directly into their appearance on the battlefield, setting up episode 8 to begin with the battle.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.