The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12:30AM JST. With Usato set to train by Inukami's side in the coming installment, fans are expecting to see the two get into some kind of danger given the former's presence in the group.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 likely to focus on Inukami and Usato's relationship as they train

Release date and time, where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, February 3, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Episode 4 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 began with Rose telling Usato that war was coming, and he would be in the vanguard with her healing soldiers on the front lines. It was then revealed that the Demon Lord’s army was ready to attack. Members of the army then discussed the “kidnappers,” soldiers that pick up the wounded and bring them to Rose for healing. Usato then took care of his pet bear Blurin, with Rose specifying the bear would need to earn its keep.

Usato then carried the bear for simulation training as a substitute for a wounded soldier, with the others ambushing him to further reenact battlefield conditions. Rose then explained that the sensory overload of the battlefield is why he tired out so quickly. While running through town, a girl named Amako became interested in USato and Blurin. The two then met Orga Fleur, another healer from Rose’s Rescue Team whose sister Ururu was the third healer.

He explained that they primarily run a clinic in town to heal civilians, but help Rose out when needed. Usato and Blurin then entered the castle to see Kazuki and Inukami. However, Inukami revealed Kazuki was actually outside the kingdom training with Siglis and others. She added that once he returns, it’ll be her turn to do the same. The episode ended with Rose telling Usato that he’ll be joining Inukami’s training expedition outside of the kingdom.

What to expect (speculative)

With Usato’s next objective set, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 will likely begin with he and Inukami’s group having already set off on their expedition. On the way, fans will likely learn where the group is headed, what their objectives are, and what potential dangers they could face which merited Usato’s inclusion.

Meanwhile, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 should focus more on the Demon Lord’s army, continuing to update their progress on invading the kingdom. Fans may even be introduced to the upper chain of command of the army, complete with names, ranks, and a tease at each commander’s abilities and powers.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.