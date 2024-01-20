The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30AM JST. With Usato having passed and earned the right to be on the battlefield, fans are expecting him to reunite with Kazuki and Inumaki soon in order to begin preparing for battle as a combat unit.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 release information

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 likely to see Usato’s training kicked up a notch

Release date and time, where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, January 27, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Episode 3 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 3 began with Usato immediately finding his grand grizzly, eventually turning to fight it before running after some blue grizzlies join in. Usato then found his way to a lake, jumping in and stopping the bears from pursuing him. He then set up camp, scouting for the grand grizzly’s territory the next day. He then met and healed a rabbit which began following him and eventually led him to the bears’ den, who were a family.

Usato then became sick after drinking unboiled water, prompting the rabbit to show him a spring to drink from the next day. Usato then found a massive white and gray snake nearby, which he had never read about. He then went to kill the grand grizzly, but the rabbit tried stopping him. However, Usato found both the grand grizzy and the mother blue grizzly killed by the snake purely for fun, with the cub having survived. Usato then decided to kill the snake instead.

Usato found the cub attacking the snake, joining in and taking out one of the snake's eyes immediately. However, the snake then tricked Usato, biting his right arm and poisoning him. Usato healed himself and, with the help of the bear cub, knocked the snake unconscious. Rose then appeared and killed the snake after it awoke, saying Usato passed. The episode ended with the Demon Lord asking for an update on the invasion, which is set to begin soon.

What to expect (speculative)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 will most likely begin with a reunion between Usato and his friends, Inumaki and Kazuki. From here, the three will likely be told that they’ll serve as a combat unit on the battlefield in the coming army against the Demon Lord.

Speaking of the Demon Lord, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 4 should also spend more time focused on him and his army. While fans are unlikely to get formal introductions, their motivations and goals should at least be teased, if not explained adequately in this focus.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.