The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 am JST. With the series being one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Winter 2024 season, fans are desperate to learn anything and everything they can about the upcoming episode's events before its release.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 at the time of this article's writing. However, fans have confirmed release details for the much-awaited episode of the series.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 likely to focus on Himari, Aoi, Ise, and Yukari all growing closer

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Saturday, January 13, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early release on Friday morning. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available on Thursday morning.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll about an hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream the title.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Friday, January 12, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Friday, January 12, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Friday, January 12, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Friday, January 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Friday, January 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Friday, January 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Episode 1 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 1 began with the introduction of Suzune Inukami, Kazuki Ryusen, and Ken Usato. Ken called himself someone who is always ignored, as opposed to Suzune and Kazuki who are always the center of attention. The three then ran into each other after school, where they instantly developed a friendship. However, on their way home, they heard some bells and were suddenly taken to another world by a magic circle.

The trio then woke up in a royal palace, where King Lloyd explained that they were summoned to serve as heroes for the kingdom. He added they were invaded by a demon king's forces two years ago, but are scared of what will happen next time. It was also revealed that they couldn't be sent back home. Despite being angry and shocked at first, they eventually acquiesced after learning they were summoned because they are all fated to be heroes, except for Usato.

However, a magic test seemingly disputed this, with Usato’s magic being the extremely rare Healing Magic. At this moment, Rose was introduced as the captain of the kingdom's Rescue Team and a fellow Healing Magic user. Usato then met the rest of the Rescue Team at their base and was told that he'd be trained by Rose starting tomorrow as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

With the intriguing premise of the series set up in the first episode, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 will likely dive into Usato's training with Rose. The episode will also possibly focus on Suzune and Kazuki, showing their training being relatively tame compared to the "hell" Usato is said to imminently experience.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 2 should also reveal more information about the Rescue Team and the demon king whom Usato and the others were summoned to fight. While this information likely won't be abundant, fans should at least get some additional details on these two aspects of the series' plot and setting.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.