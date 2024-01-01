The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime, aka Chiyu Mahou no Machigatta Tsukaikata, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The anime is adapted from the renowned light novel of the same name written by Kurokata and illustrated by KeG. The series has further extended its influence with a manga adaptation featuring Reki Kugayama’s art, serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s seinen magazine, Comp Ace.

Given its widespread popularity and successful transition across various adaptation mediums, the anime community eagerly awaits the debut of this Winter 2024 anime. With the release date of the anime series right around the corner, fans are keen to find out the exact date and time of the premiere and where to stream the show.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 1 release date and time

The first episode of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 1 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. For the majority of international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be accessible on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 5 7:30 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 5 9:30 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 5 10:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 5 3:30 pm Central European Time Friday, January 5 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 5 9:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 5 11:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 6 1:00 am

Where to watch The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 1 episode 1

The global audience would be delighted to know that Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights for this anime worldwide. As such, fans from all corners of the globe can catch episode 1 of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, for South Asian and Southeast Asian anime enthusiasts, Muse Communication is set to broadcast the anime in these regions. Fans can tune in to channels like Muse Asia in selected countries to enjoy the series.

Casting and Staff of the anime

Ken Usato in the anime's trailer (Image via Shin-Ei Animation/Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic features a highly skilled set of cast and staff members. The anime is under the direction of Takahide Ogata, while Shogo Yasukawa is responsible for the scripts and composition, and Keiji Tanabe takes charge of character design.

The stunning animation by Studio Shin-Ei Animation and Studio Add is evident in the show’s teaser and trailer videos. They provide a glimpse into the breathtaking world of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime.

The series also features a stellar cast of talented voice actors including Shougo Sakata in the role of Ken Usato and Ayaka Nanase as Suzune Inukami. It also has Saya Aizawa as Amako, and Kengo Takanashi as Ryuusen Kazuki, among other notable talents.

Fans might recognize Shougo Sakata for being the voice behind Aki in Chainsaw Man. The other cast members are equally recognized for their previous notable works – Nanase in Berserk of Gluttony, Saya as Norn in Mushoku Tensei, and Kengo in Dorohedoro, Given.

Ken with his friends (Image via Shin-Ei Animation/Studio Add)

This Winter 2024 anime’s music is overseen and composed by Elemental Gardens. The opening song, titled Cure is performed by the band Water Weed, while the ending song, titled Green Jade is delivered by singer and artist, ChouCho.

A peek into the anime’s narrative

The protagonist Ken Usato (Image via Shin-Ei Animation/Studio Add)

The plot of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic revolves around an ordinary and average high school student, Ken Usato, who has a tendency to dislike extraordinary people. Despite this, Ken befriends the charismatic president and vice president of the student council following their encounter.

Unexpectedly, Ken and his new friends find themselves summoned to another world, accidentally pulling Ken into the mix. Resigning to his fate, Ken discovers his latent ability for healing magic, an exceptionally rare magical skill in this new world.

This revelation becomes the catalyst for a significant turning point in Ken's life. His unique adventures in a new world take center stage in this isekai-comedy genre anime’s narrative.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.