The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30AM JST. With Usato and Inukami receiving some exciting character development in the previous installment, the coming release will likely see the training portion of their expedition officially begin.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 set to show just how powerful Inukami and co have become

Release date and time, where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, February 10, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Episode 5 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 5 began with Usato and Blurin meeting up with Inukami and the others who would be in their party. Kazuki, meanwhile, was being lectured by Princess Celia for overtraining himself. Usato then learned that he and his party were heading to the forest he just finished his training in. They were ambushed by bandits along the way, with Inukami going all out to defeat them since Usato promised to heal them after.

However, the two parties were then interrupted by a pack of fall boars rushing through, which knocked Usato and Inukami into the river and waterfall Usato was chased into previously. After going over the fall safely, Usato revealed his prior experience with the forest to Inukami. The two then looked at their supplies and decided to make shelter for the night. Inukami’s magic skills proved invaluable, allowing them to get both food and fire with relative ease.

Inukami then asked Usato how he felt about being summoned here and if he wanted to go home. Usato said he wanted both at the same time, with Inukami explaining she didn’t want to return because she likes this world so much better and has no attachments to the old one. She added that she feels truly free in the new world, and never wants to return. The episode ended with the pair reuniting with their party safely the next day.

What to expect (speculative)

With the training expedition set to officially begin, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 should first show exactly where the group will be training at and who they’ll fight. More likely than not, monsters of the Demon King’s army will interfere and force them to change their plans to now fight much more dangerous enemies.

Likewise, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 6 should give focus to the Demon King and his army, showing their preparations for invading the Llingner Kingdom. While the series has been a slow burn thus far, it seems that the action is set to imminently begin in the coming installments for the series.

Follow along for more The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.