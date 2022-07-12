5 Naruto characters who should have been leaders (& 5 who should have never been)

The Shinobi world in Naruto can sometimes become a ruthless and cold place where every individual needs to fend for themselves. To prevent this, the ninjas of this universe appoint leaders that help make it a little safer.

Not every Shinobi is a born leader, as we have seen several examples of people using this role to advance their own goals. But every generation has ninjas who would have been outstanding leaders but never got the chance.

We will present 5 Naruto characters who would have done a great job leading their people and 5 who should have stayed away from the position.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and has no order. It contains spoilers.

Shisui and 4 other Naruto characters who would have been great leaders

1) Obito Uchiha

Before Obito became corrupted because of Madara's influence, his dream was to become a Hokage who would keep the people of Konohagakure safe. Although fans could not see Obito perform as a leader on his team, we know he had the heart of a true Hokage.

He was a kind soul who would do anything for people needing assistance. From old ladies who needed help with mundane tasks to teammates facing death, Obito would do his best to help them succeed.

He would have been one of the most caring Hokages in Konoha.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was a great ninja and an even greater person (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

It was evident in Naruto that Jiraiya did not desire to occupy any leadership role inside his village. He was busy being the informant for Hokage, keeping up with his spy network.

Still, Jiraiya was the perfect candidate to become one of their most beloved Hokages. He had a big heart for those he considered his family and would go to any lengths to ensure they were safe and happy.

Even his teacher, Hiruzen, thought he could make a great leader if he was interested in the job, but he unfortunately never changed his mind.

3) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui had a big heart, and he loved his village (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Out of all the Uchiha we have seen in Naruto, Shisui is probably the kindest and most diplomatic one. When he learned about the coup his clan was about to stage against Konoha, he was ready to talk to them and dissuade them from starting a civil war.

If his words were not enough, he would use his ability, the Kotoamatsukami, to order them to stop fighting. Sadly, he was killed by Danzo before he could go on with his plan, not only preventing him from saving his family but also from the leadership position he could have acquired later in life.

4) Sakumo Hatake

A good leader knows how to follow the rules and make others follow them, while a great leader understands rules should be broken sometimes. Sakumo was one of the only Shinobi who put the lives of his teammates above the mission.

He knew the mission's success was not as critical as seeing his comrades return home to their families. He would have been a fantastic leader, helping many cruel ninjas inside the village understand the power of empathy and kindness.

5) Neji Hyuga

Neji deserved a better fate (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Neji was one of the most skilled ninjas of Naruto's generation. Though he was a cold individual when the series started, he slowly became one of Konoha's most polite and caring ninjas.

Neji wanted to help people realize they were the makers of their destiny and assist them in destroying the chains that held them back.

He had the skill, the knowledge, and the heart to become a great leader for his village. Unfortunately, he was killed at a very young age after saving Naruto's life during the Fourth Shinobi War.

Kaguya and 4 other Naruto characters who should have never risen to power

1) Danzo Shimura

For Danzo, power was everything (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Before he became Hokage, Danzo proved he should never have been trusted with a sense of power. He was obsessed with becoming the most influential and authoritative figure in the village, pretending he was doing it for the betterment of his home.

In reality, he was just a sick man with delusions of greatness since most of the acts he committed in the village's interest ended up hurting them instead.

His reign as a Hokage was short but long enough to prove he was not fit for the position, considering he was moments away from starting another war against the other four villages.

2) Rasa

Rasa became Kazekage during one of the worst economic recessions the Sand Village ever saw. The Daimyo of the land preferred to ask other villages for help, excusing himself by saying they had better military power, the Sunagakure.

To correct this, Rasa had the brilliant idea of cursing his son with a life of pain and isolation that turned him into a monster. When he saw that Gaara was useless to him outside combat, he allied himself with Orochimaru to attack Konoha.

He would not live to see the invasion take place, as he was killed by Orochimaru moments after becoming allies.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya cared more about Chakra than her children (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

To stop the wars that were destroying the earth while she was young, Kaguya became the mother of all Chakra, taking her place as the ruler of the new Ninja World. However, the power corrupted her mind and turned her into a megalomaniac individual who wanted nothing more than the maintenance of her status.

After her children were born, she noticed that some of her power was given to them at birth. Kaguya was infuriated with the news and made it her life's mission to recover the power that rightfully belonged to her. Her sons were able to seal her away inside the Statue of the Outer Path, ending her time as ruler of the Shinobi World.

4) Yagura Karatachi

Yagura, the Fourth Mizukage, is known for being the reason for Kirigakure's reputation as the Bloody Mist. He was a cruel man who believed power was the only important thing a Shinobi should have.

While most of his heinous crimes were committed while under the influence of Obito, his behavior before he became a puppet of the Uchiha proved he was already a sadistic man.

Years before Obito took control of his mind, Yagura had the chance to stop the inhumane graduation ritual of killing classmates, but he did nothing. His excuse was that this would create powerful monsters that would aid Kirigakure in the future.

5) Hanzo

Like most characters on this list, Hanzo was obsessed with power, accompanied by a giant and fragile ego. He was once regarded as the strongest Shinobi alive. This was said because even Sanin wasn't able to defeat him.

With him in power, Amegakure became a country plagued by death and poverty, something he did nothing to fix. When the pacifist group Akatsuki began gaining popularity, he saw them as a threat to his power, opting to kill their leader Yahiko in a cowardly attempt to keep his position.

