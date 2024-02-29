Villainess Level 99 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the information from the official website of the anime, Villainess Level 99 episode 9 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Japanese television channels such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS and BS11. For international viewers, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Episode 8 of the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord light novel series saw yet another interesting development in Yumiella Dolkness and Patrick Ashbatten's 'will-they-won't-they' dynamic, as the latter continued his efforts to get closer to the former.

Villainess Level 99 episode 9 release date and time

Yumiella alongside her classmate in Villainess Level 99 episode 8 (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 9 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on March 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for the international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, March 5 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, March 5 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 5 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, March 5 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, March 5 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, March 5

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 9

Patrick Ashbatten as seen in Villainess Level 99 (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 9 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, AT-X, BS11, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For the international audiences, Villainess Level 99 episode 9 will be streamed on several platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 8 recap

Yumiella Dolkness with her 'child' as seen in Villainess Level 99 episode 8 (image via Studio Jumondo)

Episode 8 of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Meets a Dragon, started off with Patrick Ashbatten attempting to invite Yumiella Dolkness to the margrave's domain before the spring recess. That said, the latter responded rather coldly to the former's attempts and declared that she already had plans for the vacation.

It was then revealed that Yumiella was actually traveling to a mountain during spring break, which was one of her classmates' hometown. Apparently, the classmate had approached Yumiella and requested that she defeat the Dragon that had invaded her hometown.

That said, taking care of the dreaded Dragon proved to be no big task for Yumiella, who was already aware of the existence of a second Dragon. After disposing off the second Dragon as well, Yumiella came across an egg that was left behind by the beast.

Patrick is spellbound at the sight of Yumiella holding the baby Dragon (image via Studio Jumondo)

As such, she decided to take custody of the egg and also received permission from the King and the Principal of the Academy to raise the Dragon that hatches out of it.

Although Yumiella initially viewed the Dragon as a free mode of transport for her, she eventually grew closer to it after spending a considerable amount of time together. When the Dragon was born, pretty much everyone was terrified of its appearance, with Yumiella being the only exception. To her, the Dragon was her 'child' and even viewed it as the cutest thing in the world.

Yumiella treated her Dragon 'Ryu' as her own child (image via Studio Jumondo)

Surprisingly, the baby Dragon grew into a full-fledged Dragon overnight, which caused even more problems for the people around it. As such, Yumiella decided to try and ride the Dragon in the sky, which ended up going south pretty soon. As Yumiella came crashing down to the ground, Patrick rushed to help her and scolded her for being careless.

Afterwards, Yumiella could be seen heading into the town for the first time. Considering that her Dragon was growing exceedingly bigger with each passing day, she needed to buy a lot of things from the market to be able to take care of it.

On her way, however, she was stopped by a spy from the Kingdom of Remlest, who wanted to have a conversation with her. With this, the episode came to an end, generating a considerable amount of hype for the continuation of this scene in Villainess Level 99 episode 9.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 9?

Yumiella and Patrick's relationship has been one of the main highlights of the past couple of episodes, as the latter has been constantly and subtly trying to get closer to the former. However, each time, Yumiella inadvertently shut him down without realizing the impact of her behavior on Patrick's feelings.

As such, fans can expect to see their sophisticated relationship take an unexpected turn in Villainess Level 99 episode 9, as Patrick may be getting closer to fully confessing his feelings to Yumiella.

