Villainess Level 99 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official website of the anime, Villainess Level 99 episode 8 will be broadcast in Japan on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Japanese television channels such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. On the other hand, international viewers can watch the episode on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Episode 7 of the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord light novel series mainly focused on the relationship between Yumiella Dolkness and Patrick Ashbatten, as the former seemed to be in denial of her true feelings for the latter.

Villainess Level 99 episode 8 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness at the year-end party in Villainess Level 99 episode 7 (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 8 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on February 27, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Release Time Timezone Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 27 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, February 27 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 27 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 27 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, February 27 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, February 27

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 8

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 8 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, BS11, AT-X, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For the international audience, Villainess Level 99 episode 8 will be streamed on several platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 7 recap

Eleanor pays an unannounced visit to Yumiella's home (image via Studio Jumondo)

The seventh episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Attempts Dancing started with Yumiella reflecting on how her first year at the Academy is nearing its end. That said, her social life was back at square one, since the majority of her classmates started distancing themselves from her after the events of the martial arts competition, in the previous episode.

Her relationship with Prince Edwin didn't see any improvements either, as she was the first person he had suspected of stealing Alicia Ehnleit's belongings. However, Patrick Ashbatten stood up for Yumiella once again, arguing that it wasn't right to blame someone without reason or evidence.

Patrick and Yumiella's relationship has certainly grown throughout the past few episodes. While the former showed subtle signs of romantic interest in her, the latter completely denied her feelings and reminded herself from time to time that he was nothing more than a conversation partner.

Elleanora tries to befriend Yumiella in Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

This episode also featured an appearance from Eleanora Hillrose, who made it her mission to befriend Yumiella at any cost. Despite her initial appearance as an arrogant and self-absorbed person, episode 7 showcased a whole new side of Eleanora, who was apparently a simple and kind-hearted individual underneath her usual personality.

In the latter half of the episode, a year-end party was held for all the students in the Academy. While Yumiella initially had no wish to attend the party, she was eventually convinced by Eleanora to do so. After receiving a special dress for the party from the Queen, Yumiella saw no way out of the situation and ultimately decided to attend.

Patrick Ashbatten as seen in Villainess Level 99 (image via Studio Jumondo)

At the party, Yumiella was joined by Patrick, who boldly asked her for a dance. While the former didn't particularly express any interest in doing so, she ended up agreeing to it. The scene of Yumiella and Patrick dancing together was the highlight of the episode, as it saw the former experiencing an emotion she never felt before.

Although she tried to reassure herself that she and Patrick were nothing more than conversation partners, she was visibly hesitant in believing that herself. That said, she unintentionally ended up hurting Patrick's feelings by acting a bit cold towards him.

Furthermore, when she tried to turn down another student who asked her for a dance by saying that she was only interested in those who were stronger than her, she didn't realize that this applied to Patrick as well, who was visibly hurt upon hearing it. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 8?

With this week's episode throwing an unexpected wrench in Yumiella and Patrick's growing friendship, fans can only hope that things get better for them in Villainess Level 99 episode 8.

While Yumiella's cold and distant behavior can be attributed to her having no one by her side throughout her life, fans can expect to see more interesting developments in the relationship between Yumiella and Patrick in the upcoming episodes.