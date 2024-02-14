Villainess Level 99 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Villainess Level 99 episode 7 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on television channels such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11 in Japan. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Episode 6 of Satori Tanabata's Villaness Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord anime series saw Yumiella Dolkness finally coming out of her comfort zone and befriending Patrick Ashbatten, who stood up for her in front of Prince Edwin. As such, viewers are looking forward to seeing the friendship between them further develop in Villainess Level 99 episode 7.

Villainess Level 99 episode 7 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 7 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on February 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. On the other hand, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 20 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, February 20 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 20 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 20 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, February 20 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, February 20

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 7

Expand Tweet

Villainess Level 99 episode 7 will be aired in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, AT-X, BS11, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For the international audience, Villainess Level 99 episode 7 will be streamed on several platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 6 recap

Yumiella sends Patrick flying during their swordsmanship practice (image via Studio Jumondo)

Episode 6 of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Participates in the Martial Arts Competition started with Yumiella Dolkness training with her new friend, Patrick Ashbatten, during their summer break. The majority of the students at the Royal Academy had left for their homes, aside from a few who chose to stay back.

In this episode, Yumiella's reputation among her classmates seemed to have improved a bit, as a couple of people were seen frequently approaching her with questions related to their studies. Another highlight of this episode was the visible growth in Yumiella's friendship with Patrick, as the latter seemed more comfortable with the former.

However, the moment that truly stood out in episode 6 was Alicia Ehnleit finally working up the courage to have a proper conversation with Yumiella. Considering that all three of her companions had left for their homes, Alicia seemed more confident and relaxed while talking to Yumiella.

Alicia Ehnleit as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

Shortly afterward, Yumiella caught notice of the announcement for the annual martial arts competition, which was a golden opportunity for the students to show off their swordsmanship and magical abilities in front of powerful nobles, who gather there every year to witness the competition.

Although Yumiella initially had no interest in participating, Patrick brought to her attention that the first prize being awarded in the competition was an amulet that could enhance dark magic. Considering that Yumiella was the only one in the Academy who could use dark magic, coupled with the fact that she was already the strongest person in the world, Patrick didn't think that the amulet would be of any use to her.

Surprisingly, Yumiella showed a great deal of interest in the amulet, as she went straight to the Principal and demanded that she be added to the competition. However, it all turned out to be a clever ploy by the Principal to get Yumiella to participate in the competition, as Patrick later revealed that the amulet was given to the Principal by the King, who meant for it to be handed over to Yumiella.

Yumiella Dolkness vs William Ares in Villainess Level 99 episode 6 (image via Studio Jumondo)

That said, Yumiella knew that turning back at this point wasn't an option. As she prepared to face her first opponent, she decided to try her best to hold back as much as she could so that her opponent would get an opportunity to show off his skills in front of the nobles. However, her opponent ended up withdrawing from the match shortly afterwards, which left Yumiella at a loss for words.

One by one, her opponents chose to withdraw from the match instead of facing her, which left her disappointed. In the final round of the tournament, she faced off against William Ares, who was seen with a sword that was much higher than his present level.

In the climax of their brief fight, Yumiella noticed that her sword would not hold out much longer, which led her to shatter Ares' sword with a single blow. As such, Yumiella emerged as the winner of the swordfight portion of the competition.

Oswald Grimsarde as seen in Villainess Level 99 episode 6 (image via Studio Jumondo)

During the magic portion of the competition, Oswald Grimsarde scored a perfect score by displaying impressive control over his magical abilities. However, Yumiella ended up shattering the record by scoring 300 points when she unleashed her most powerful spell, which summoned a gigantic Black Hole above the stadium.

Although Yumiella managed to end her spell before it could cause some serious damage, it ended up briefly creating a typhoon afterward that led the audience to fear for their lives. As a result, Yumiella ended up winning the overall tournament and receiving the amulet to enhance her dark magic.

That said, an interesting development took place towards the end of the episode, as Patrick now seemed more wary of Yumiella and tried to keep his distance from her, which bothered the latter. As such, viewers are certainly excited to see how their relationship further develops in Villainess Level 99 episode 7.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 7?

Yumiella and Patrick's friendship faces an unexpected development, creating hype and excitement for Villainess Level 99 episode 7 (image via Studio Jumondo)

Although the relationship between Yumiella and Patrick certainly developed during this week's episode, the latter became more cautious of the former's strength and destructive abilities after witnessing them during the competition. As such, viewers may expect more intriguing twists in their friendship in Villainess Level 99 Episode 7.